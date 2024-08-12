All reports point to the 2025 iPhone SE being a huge upgrade from the 2022 model, but the more we hear about it, the more it looks set to prove a very viable option for those who want a modern iPhone without paying flagship prices.

A reasonably contemporary form factor, and the ability to use Apple Intelligence features, mean it’s set to deliver a lot of bang for the buck …

Form factor based on the iPhone 14

The biggest change of all is expected to be dragging the entry-level model into the modern era of all-screen iPhones, with the Home button finally being dropped.

We first heard suggestions that the form factor would be based on the iPhone 14 late last year. This suggested that the device might essentially be the base iPhone 14, but with a new back casing containing just one camera, rather than two.

That will include an upgrade from an LCD screen to an OLED one, again taken from the iPhone 14 (which is identical to the one used in the iPhone 13).

CAD renders seen earlier this year seemingly confirm the form factor, including Face ID.

But will run Apple Intelligence

One question we haven’t yet seen answered is what processor the new model will get, but Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is confident it will be a new one capable of running Apple Intelligence.

As early as the beginning of 2025, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE — the first upgrade to its low-end phone since 2022. This model will look like an iPhone 14, with a crisper OLED display that stretches across the full device. And you can also bet that it will have Apple Intelligence.

To be clear, this appears to be Gurman making an assumption, rather than relying on sources, but it does seem hard to imagine that Apple would launch a new iPhone in 2025 – even an entry-level one – which doesn’t support the all-new Siri and related AI features.

Might cost $499, but would still be great value

It seems likely that Apple would need to increase the price from the $429 of the current model, with $469 and $499 reported as possible price points.

But that would still make the 2025 iPhone SE extremely good value for those who are happy with a single camera and a notch instead of Dynamic Island.

iPhone 14 will likely be dropped

Apple typically retains a two-year-old base model in the line-up for those who want to spend less, and are willing to sacrifice the latest features. Currently, for example, the iPhone 13 remains available from Apple.

That precedent would suggest that the base model iPhone 14 will remain on sale when the iPhone 16 line-up lands.

However, given the similarity between that and the anticipated 2025 iPhone SE, it seems likely Apple will drop the iPhone 14 once the new SE goes on sale.

Image: 9to5Mac collage of images from Apple and Alexander Grey on Unsplash