Keeping all your Apple devices charged in a simple way that doesn’t require multiple chargers is the goal of every desk and nightstand. There are countless options for accomplishing this goal, but what if you want to keep the cost down? I recently picked up the TEGISPAK 3 in 1 Wireless Charger, and it’s a great option for a low-cost MagSafe desk charger that can also charge AirPods and Apple Watch.

MagSafe Monday: Every Monday, Bradley Chambers looks at the latest and greatest in the MagSafe and wireless charging industry to help you get the most out of your Apple devices that support wireless charging.

What’s in the Box

Opening the box, you’ll find:

3 in 1 Magnetic Wireless Charger

18W QC 3.0 Power Adapter (I am thrilled it’s included)

USB-A to USB-C Charging Cable

User Manual

The unboxing experience is straightforward, with each component neatly packed and easily set up. The charger’s foldable design makes it perfect for your desk or nightstand, or you could even travel with it as well. The MagSafe iPhone charger can be used when it’s flat or at an angle.

Why I Like It

Overall, it’s a solid and robust 3 in 1 charger for under $40. It’s heavy enough that it’ll stay put on your desk or nightstand. I like that everything folds flat, so you can charge your iPhone flat or easily pull it up for Standby mode. The Apple Watch charger also folds up and down.

For the iPhone, it supports everything in between iPhone 15 (or newer) back to the iPhone 12 (I still miss the 12 mini). For the AirPods, it’ll need to be one of the models that supports Qi charging. You’ll simply drop your devices on it, and it’ll charge them. A trend I am noticing on a lot of MagSafe products is leaving out the wall adapter, assuming you have plenty of them. To get the optimal charging speed, I prefer to pay a few dollars more for the product. This dock will charge your iPhone at 15 watts if your iPhone supports it.

Wrap Up on the TEGISPAK 3 in 1 Wireless Charger

The TEGISPAK 3 in 1 Wireless Magsafe Charger Station stands out to me for its robust build, excellent compatibility, and streamlined design. I love that you can charge your devices at an angle for Standby mode or keep them flat. It’s perfect for anyone who needs a reliable, all-in-one charging solution for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. Whether at home, in the office, or traveling, this is a great option for under $40.

The TEGISPAK 3 in 1 Wireless Magsafe Charger Station is available from Amazon in Black, Blue, Golden, and Silver.