Apple opens applications for the fifth Apple Entrepreneur Camp

Apple has officially opened applications for the fifth Apple Entrepreneur Camp. Apple says that its Entrepreneur Camp “supports underrepresented founders and developers, and encourages the pipeline and longevity of these entrepreneurs in technology.”

On its website, Apple explains:

Research shows that founders from underrepresented communities face unique challenges, especially when starting and leading technology companies. We created Apple Entrepreneur Camp with the goal of supporting these founders and their organizations as they build the next generation of cutting-edge apps and to form a global network that encourages the pipeline and longevity of underrepresented founders and developers in technology. The heart of Apple Entrepreneur Camp is an intensive technology lab, where you’ll work one-on-one with Apple experts and engineers to significantly accelerate your app. You’ll also hear from Apple executives and have the opportunity to form relationships with your fellow attendees. At the conclusion of the lab, you’ll present your progress, get feedback, and participate in alumni programming (including presenting a live demo of your app).

Apple says applications are open for female,* Black, Hispanic/Latinx, and Indigenous founders and developers. ( * “Apple believes that gender expression is a fundamental right. We welcome all women to apply to this program.”)

This year’s Apple Entrepreneur Camp will also include in-person programming at Apple in Cupertino. The in-person gathering will allow founders to meet with Apple experts and other developers at the Apple Developer Center in Cupertino. However, the entire program will still be available online for those who can’t attend in person.

You can apply to the Apple Entrepreneur Camp on Apple’s website. Applications are open until September 3. You can explore apps from Apple Entrepreneur Camp alumni on Apple’s website as well.

