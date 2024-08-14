Your mid-week selection of Apple gear price drops and accessories is now ready and waiting below. Alongside the best deals yet on just about every MacBook Air model, we are now tracking a $200 price drop on the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB internal storage capacity with Wi-Fi + Cell action. From there, we also have up to $200 in savings on Sonos soundbars and subwoofers alongside a rare deal on Belkin’s 15W auto-face tracking MagSafe Stand with Apple DockKit, chargers, speakers, and more. Head below to check it all out.

Best Back to School Apple deals – MacBook Air $799, iPads from $300, AirPods, more from $23

Apple’s Space Black 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell hits Amazon low at $200 off

Amazon is now offering the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB internal storage capacity with Wi-Fi + Cell action down at $1,899 shipped. This is a $2,099 configuration seeing a solid $200 price drop to land at the lowest price we have tracked to date on Amazon. While the silver variant, that is now selling to $1,999, did drop to $1,889 for one day last month, this is indeed the best we have seen on the sought-after Space Black variant.

There have been a few very short-lived deals on other capacities that offered larger savings, but when it comes to the upper-end of the mid-tier 13-inch models, roughly $200 off is about as good as it has gotten thus far. Just note that if you do not want the cellular access, you can score the 13-inch 1TB down at $1,749 shipped on Amazon, which is matching the lowest we have tracked at $150 off.

M4 iPad Pro 11-inch

M4 iPad Pro 13-inch

Save up to $200 on Sonos AirPlay gear today: Beam Soundbar $389, Sub (Gen 3) $629, more

Woot has now launched an audio sale featuring some notable prices on Sonos gear. You’ll find solid price drops on Sonos sound bars as well as the Gen 3 wireless subwoofer with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). One highlight here, and the most affordable of the bunch, is the Sonos Beam Soundbar with Dolby Atmos (Gen 2) down at $389. This is a regularly $499 sound bar option that is currently fetching as much directly from Sonos. Over at Amazon where it has never dropped below $399, this model is starting at $491. Today’s deal delivers $110 in savings to land at the lowest price we can find. Head below for deals on Sonos Sub (Gen 3), the Sonos Arc Soundbar, and more.

Rare deal knocks Belkin’s 15W auto-face tracking MagSafe Stand with Apple DockKit to $153

Today we are tracking a rare deal on the Belkin Stage Auto-Tracking Stand Pro with Apple DockKit down at $152.99 shipped. This is a regularly $180 stand that can follow your “your face and body movements with 360-degree rotation and 90-degree tilt with smooth, quiet motors.” We have seen it go for less a couple times, but price drops are rare at best and now’s your chance to experience one of the more interesting and impressive pieces of DockKit implementation yet. Apple sells this model on its official online shop where it has never dropped below the $180 MSRP.

If it wasn’t already obvious, this is not your average MagSafe stand. It can indeed hold up your device magnetically while delivering 15W of power output on par with the best in the game. But it’s much more than that.

After pairing your device with a quick NFC tap, the “smooth and quiet” motors within are able to ensure you are always in frame no matter where you are moving around. It works with FaceTime and leverages Apple’s DockKit tech to deliver the “360-degree face, body, and movement tracking” – you activate and deactivate the tracking with a single button press – and it also feature 90-degree tilt action “for automatic video angle adjusting.”

M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand hits Amazon low at $400 off

Update: Joining the ongoing deals on the entry-level models below from $1,300, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand at $1,599 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Amazon has once again brought back the $299 price drops on Apple’s current Studio Display starting from $1,299.99 shipped. The deals, this time around the deals include various stand and mount options we well:

Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off from $299

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 iPad Air, M4 models, more from $58 today

Amazon has once again dropped the lowest-price, current-generation Apple Pencil back down to the $69 shipped low. Regularly $79, Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the least pricey point of entry into the Apple stylus lineup and it has now returned to its lowest price yet on Amazon. Just keep in mind, we also just spotted the “excellent condition open-box” listing at Best Buy today marked down to $57.99 shipped. The open-box option ships with the same 1-year warranty and “includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).”

Here’s how discounted pricing works out across the lineup right now:

Tested: Oakywood’s gorgeous new wood and steel desktop drawers aren’t perfect, but they are very close to it

Watch 9to5Toys on YouTube:

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Moza Vision GS review: The premium sim racing wheel with a rotating touch screen [Video]

Review: Next Level Racing’s $300 Formula Lite Pro living room-friendly racing cockpit [Video]

Review: Beyerdynamic MMX 300 Pro goes back to the basics and I love it [Video]

NZXT H7 Flow review: New PSU placement gives cool GPU temps [Video]

Are Wireless earbuds any good for gaming? ASUS Cetra Speednova review [Video]

The $400 Moza R3 for Xbox is finally available! But should you buy it? [Video]

Is the Turtle Beach Burst II Air a 47g bargain gaming mouse at just $99?