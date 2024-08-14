macOS Sequoia will now prompt you monthly (not weekly) for screen recording permissions

Apple has changed its screen recording privacy prompt in the latest beta of macOS Sequoia. As we reported last week, Apple’s initial plan was to prompt users to grant screen recording permissions weekly.

In macOS Sequoia beta 6, however, Apple has adjusted this policy and will now prompt users on a monthly basis instead. macOS Sequoia will also no longer prompt you to approve screen recording permissions every time you reboot your Mac.

Apple’s initial plan to require authorization weekly prompted a lot of blowback from Mac users, including Jason Snell at Six Colors and John Gruber at Daring Fireball. Apple seemingly heard all of this feedback and determined that a one-month approval window is a fair compromise.

In macOS Sequoia beta 6, you’ll see a new prompt that reads:

“[App name] is requesting to bypass the system private window picker and directly access your screen and audio. This will allow [app name] to record your screen and system audio, including personal or sensitive information that may be visible or audible.”

You can then choose to “Allow For One Month” or click “Open System Settings” and immediately be taken to the preferences pane for screen recording permissions.

One thing to note: this change is currently only in macOS Sequoia 15.0 beta 6 and the latest public beta. It has not yet been implemented in the macOS Sequoia 15.1 beta.

Apple still hasn’t elaborated on whether there’s an API or entitlement that developers can use to prevent their app from showing this prompt every month. According to multiple developers who spoke to 9to5Mac, this prompt even applies to apps that use ScreenCaptureKit, a new framework introduced with macOS 12 meant to improve screen recording features for third-party apps.

Following my initial report, Craig Hockenberry pointed to a potential solution: the Persistent Content Capture entitlement. But as he eloquently described it: “The issue here is that Apple has provided no documentation or any other guidance on how to get this entitlement.”

As I explained last week, this change has wide-ranging impacts. It will affect third-party screenshot utilities, such as CleanShotX, as well as sharing your screen in apps like WebEx, Discord, Zoom, and Slack. Apps that use screen recording permissions for other purposes, like the menu bar tool Bartender, will also be affected.

9to5Mac’s Take

A permission request on a monthly basis is certainly better than one on a weekly basis, but I still think there needs to be a way to permanently grant an app screen recording permissions.

Additionally, Apple’s lack of communication with developers about this change has only made things more confusing and frustrating. Likewise, I’ve reached out to Apple multiple times for clarification and have not received a response.

Follow Chance: Threads, Twitter, Instagram, and Mastodon.