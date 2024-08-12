 Skip to main content

Beta 6 for developers now available: visionOS 2, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and more

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel  | Aug 12 2024 - 10:21 am PT
0 Comments
visionOS 2 beta 6

Apple has released new betas for its array of software platforms. Joining the just-released iOS 18 beta 6 and iOS 18.1 beta 2, developer beta 6 is now available for iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, and more.

Today’s releases are set to be one of the last few beta updates before public release. Apple typically releases somewhere around 8 developer betas over the course of the summer. So we’re getting close.

This latest drop of developer beta 6 updates includes:

  • iOS 18
  • iPadOS 18
  • visionOS 2
  • macOS Sequoia
  • watchOS 11
  • tvOS 18
  • HomePod 18

At this point in the summer, beta releases usually happen weekly. So even as you update your variety of devices to beta 6, keep in mind that you’ll probably be running new updates in about a week.

Apple’s goal is to prepare these major OS updates for public release in September. As a result, today’s betas likely have few notable changes in them.

Instead, they are likely to be focused on performance improvements and various bug fixes.

Have you installed beta 6 on your devices? Let us know of any changes you discover via the comments.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia
iPadOS 18

iPadOS 18
visionOS 2

Author

Avatar for Ryan Christoffel Ryan Christoffel

Ryan got his start in journalism as an Editor at MacStories, where he worked for four years covering Apple news, writing app reviews, and more. For two years he co-hosted the Adapt podcast on Relay FM, which focused entirely on the iPad. As a result, it should come as no surprise that his favorite Apple device is the iPad Pro.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications