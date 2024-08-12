Apple has released new betas for its array of software platforms. Joining the just-released iOS 18 beta 6 and iOS 18.1 beta 2, developer beta 6 is now available for iPadOS 18, visionOS 2, and more.

Today’s releases are set to be one of the last few beta updates before public release. Apple typically releases somewhere around 8 developer betas over the course of the summer. So we’re getting close.

This latest drop of developer beta 6 updates includes:

iOS 18

iPadOS 18

visionOS 2

macOS Sequoia

watchOS 11

tvOS 18

HomePod 18

At this point in the summer, beta releases usually happen weekly. So even as you update your variety of devices to beta 6, keep in mind that you’ll probably be running new updates in about a week.

Apple’s goal is to prepare these major OS updates for public release in September. As a result, today’s betas likely have few notable changes in them.

Instead, they are likely to be focused on performance improvements and various bug fixes.

Have you installed beta 6 on your devices? Let us know of any changes you discover via the comments.