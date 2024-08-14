New comedy drama ‘Bad Monkey’ starring Vince Vaughn is available to watch now on Apple TV+

Apple today premieres its latest big-budget original, a new comedy-drama series called Bad Monkey. The show is adapted from a novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. You can watch the first two episodes right now on Apple TV+.

The Bad Monkey TV show is created by Bill Lawrence, who is on an Apple TV+ winning streak with both Ted Lasso and Shrinking to his name, and stars Vince Vaughn in the leading role.

Bill Lawrence looks set to continue his streaming successes, with Bad Monkey racking up a 100% review rating on Rotten Tomatoes with favorable critical reviews.

Vince Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a restaurant inspector who was once a police detective. Set in southern Florida, a severed arm is found by a tourist. This pulls Andrew back into his investigative tendencies, and he becomes enmeshed in an underworld of greed and corruption.

The ensemble cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, Rob Delaney, Ashley Nichole-Black and more. Charlotte Lawrence, Bill Lawrence’s daughter, also appears in the series in a recurring role.

Bad Monkey premieres today with the first two episodes. The remainder of the ten-episode season rolls out weekly, with a new episode every Wednesday though October 9.

Bad Monkey Episode 1: August 14, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 2: August 14, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 3: August 21, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 4: August 28, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 5: September 4, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 6: September 11, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 7: September 18, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 8: September 25, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 9: October 2, 2024

Bad Monkey Episode 10: October 9, 2024