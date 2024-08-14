 Skip to main content

New comedy drama ‘Bad Monkey’ starring Vince Vaughn is available to watch now on Apple TV+

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo  | Aug 14 2024 - 1:08 am PT
1 Comment

Apple today premieres its latest big-budget original, a new comedy-drama series called Bad Monkey. The show is adapted from a novel of the same name by Carl Hiaasen. You can watch the first two episodes right now on Apple TV+.

The Bad Monkey TV show is created by Bill Lawrence, who is on an Apple TV+ winning streak with both Ted Lasso and Shrinking to his name, and stars Vince Vaughn in the leading role.

Bill Lawrence looks set to continue his streaming successes, with Bad Monkey racking up a 100% review rating on Rotten Tomatoes with favorable critical reviews.

Vince Vaughn stars as Andrew Yancy, a restaurant inspector who was once a police detective. Set in southern Florida, a severed arm is found by a tourist. This pulls Andrew back into his investigative tendencies, and he becomes enmeshed in an underworld of greed and corruption.

The ensemble cast also includes Michelle Monaghan, Rob Delaney, Ashley Nichole-Black and more. Charlotte Lawrence, Bill Lawrence’s daughter, also appears in the series in a recurring role.

Bad Monkey premieres today with the first two episodes. The remainder of the ten-episode season rolls out weekly, with a new episode every Wednesday though October 9.

Bad Monkey Season 1 Release Dates

  • Bad Monkey Episode 1: August 14, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 2: August 14, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 3: August 21, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 4: August 28, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 5: September 4, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 6: September 11, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 7: September 18, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 8: September 25, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 9: October 2, 2024
  • Bad Monkey Episode 10: October 9, 2024
Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Apple TV

Apple TV

Apple TV is Apple's streaming device that access…

Author

Avatar for Benjamin Mayo Benjamin Mayo

Benjamin develops iOS apps professionally and covers Apple news and rumors for 9to5Mac. Listen to Benjamin, every week, on the Happy Hour podcast. Check out his personal blog. Message Benjamin over email or Twitter.

Benjamin Mayo's favorite gear

Philips Hue Lights

Philips Hue Lights

The easiest way to get into HomeKit and Apple smart home tech. Great for gifts.

iPhone Wireless Charger

iPhone Wireless Charger

Inexpensive, fast, wireless charger for iPhone.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications