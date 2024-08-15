Apple on Thursday began reminding developers of another change coming to the App Store in the European Union. This one, however, has been considered quite controversial. As of October, developers considered “traders” will have to provide updated address and phone number data, which will now appear to everyone in the EU App Store.

More changes coming to the App Store in the EU

This change doesn’t come from an Apple decision, but rather a requirement of the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) – which sets out a number of rules for online platforms. For instance, the DSA requires Apple and other companies to verify and display contact information for any traders distributing digital apps. And of course, this affects the App Store.

According to Apple, a developer is considered a trader under EU terms when they make any revenue as a result of an app. This includes not only direct revenue from App Store sales, but also in-app purchases or advertisements. In other words, only those distributing free apps with no ads won’t have to provide such information.

For individual developers, the DSA requires EU App Store to show their address or P.O. Box, phone number, and email address. For organizations, only the phone number and email address are required. Users will find this information right below the description of each app in the App Store.

Unsurprisingly, many developers are unhappy about this change. Many small developers don’t have a specific phone number or address for their work and will have to provide their personal data. Unfortunately, there’s not much Apple can do about it as it’s only complying with the EU.

As of October 16, 2024, every developer will have to provide their trader details in order to submit new apps or app updates to the App Store. Developers who don’t provide trader details to Apple by February 17, 2025 will have their apps removed from the App Store in the EU. More details can be found on Apple’s website.

