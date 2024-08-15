Today’s collection of deals is now ready waiting down below starting off with a return of all-time low pricing on Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro – the 11-inch 256GB model at $100 off the going rate. We then move over to some new Amazon all-time lows on its Premium Renewed unlocked iPhone 15 models at up to $300 off the MSRP as well as the best price we have tracked on Twelve South BookArc Flex – the brand’s latest metal MacBook stand. All of that joins price drops on M3 MacBook Air configs, chargers, MagSafe stands, and more.

Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro now $100 off

Amazon has now brought back the best straight cash deal we have tracked on Apple’s new 11-inch M4 iPad Pro for the first time. You can now score the 256GB M4 iPad Pro starting from $899 shipped. Regularly $999, this is a $100 price drop and only the second time we have seen this model down this low. Last time around this offer at $899 didn’t last more than a day at most, so jump in if you’re interested here.

For comparison’s, this regularly $999 configuration is currently marked down to $949 at Best Buy where it happens to be running a special sale for its paid Plus and Total members to land it at the same $899 price tag as Amazon. But again, you’ll need to be a paid member to land that price.

Rare deal knocks up to $300 off unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max models

Today we are tracking some solid price drops and new lows on Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 handsets. One of the most notable offers here has the unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max with the 256GB of storage down at $999 shipped in Black Titanium, Blue Titanium, and my personal favorite, the Natural treatment. This handset sells directly from Apple in new condition for $1,199 and typically sells for $1,099 or more in Amazon Renewed Premium condition. Today’s deal is $200 under the new price and delivering a new all-time low on the renewed units. It is also worth mentioning that Apple does not sell the iPhone 15 in its official online refurbished store.

Amazon Renewed Premium program delivers better quality devices than the typical options with a like-new treatment and a full 1-year warranty:

Amazon Renewed is your trusted destination for pre-owned and refurbished products that are inspected and tested to work and look like new. Any repairs are made with Apple components that are new, or reused and in like-new condition. The products will have minimal to no signs of wear, no visible cosmetic imperfections when held 12 inches away, batteries with at least 80% capacity relative to new, and may arrive in a brown or white box with relevant accessories (no headphones included) that may be generic.

Twelve South’s chrome silver BookArc Flex MacBook stand just hit the $46.50 Amazon low

We featured some even lower prices on the white and black model Twelve South BookArc Flex MacBook and laptop stand, but the silver chrome model tends to fetch a premium with a higher regular price at $60. Today, however, over at Amazon you’ll find it marked down to $46.51 shipped. This is nearly 25% off, $3.50 below our previous mention, and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since it first landed there at the top of the year. It is still sitting at the full $60 MSRP directly from Twelve South.

M3 MacBook Air deals are flying right now, but here’s the lowest price on a 16GB model at $1,149

Deals on the M3 MacBook Air roll on with the best prices we have tracked across the lineup, starting from the 8GB 13-inch right through to the higher-end 15-inch models. But the offer we spotted today from B&H is delivering the lowest price of entry into the M3 models with 16GB of RAM. While Amazon is offering the 13-inch configuration with 16GB of RAM and the 512GB SSD down at $1,250, or $150 off the going rate, over at B&H you can score this machine with a 256GB SSD down at $1,149 shipped. That’s also $150 off the $1,299 list price and the lowest point of entry for a 16GB machine.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Travel back to the Hundred Acre Wood with CASETiFY’s cuddly new Winnie the Pooh Apple gear collection from $38

Now finally shipping and available for purchase: Nomad Tracking Card follow-up – definitely the most useful MagSafe Find My gadget I have

Nomad’s new Find My Tracking Card features wireless charging – it even sticks to MagSafe charging pads – and sells for $40.

Sony’s beloved XM4 ANC Headphones just fell back to the $198 Prime Day low (Reg. $348)

We saw some seriously fantastic price drops on headphones for Prime Day, and now, joining the $149 discount on Apple’s AirPods Max, arguably the best one is back. Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones at $198 shipped. They are indeed the previous-generation set, but they are also easily among the most beloved headphones on the internet. Regularly $348, this is a massive $150 price drop landing on par with the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon yet. They just about never drop below $228 outside of extremely fleeting offers at around $208 at places like Adorama, and even those offers don’t stick around for very long. Today’s deal is only the second-time we have seen this set at the lowest price of the year on Amazon.

Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand hits Amazon low at $400 off

Update: Joining the ongoing deals on the entry-level models below from $1,300, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Apple Studio Display with Tilt- and Height-Adjustable Stand at $1,599 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is $400 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Amazon has once again brought back the $299 price drops on Apple’s current Studio Display starting from $1,299.99 shipped. The deals, this time around the deals include various stand and mount options we well:

Not upgrading to Series 10? Apple Watch Series 9 models now $100 off from $299

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Score the current Apple Pencil (USB-C) for iPad 10, M2 iPad Air, M4 models, more from $58 today

Amazon has once again dropped the lowest-price, current-generation Apple Pencil back down to the $69 shipped low. Regularly $79, Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the least pricey point of entry into the Apple stylus lineup and it has now returned to its lowest price yet on Amazon. Just keep in mind, we also just spotted the “excellent condition open-box” listing at Best Buy today marked down to $57.99 shipped. The open-box option ships with the same 1-year warranty and “includes all original parts, packaging and accessories (or suitable replacement).”

Here’s how discounted pricing works out across the lineup right now:

