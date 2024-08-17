Apple Card offering new $300 sign up bonus to targeted users

Apple has recently started sending out emails to some iPhone users, offering them a special all time high welcome bonus if they sign up for a new Apple Card.

Apple Card traditionally doesn’t come with any sort of sign up bonus or welcome offer. However, if you’re lucky this month, you might be able to score $300 if you sign up for the credit card. The bonus requires you to spend $1500 in the first 60 days, and afterwards $300 Daily Cash will be deposited in either your Apple Cash account or your Apple Card Savings account.

If you didn’t get the email, you likely aren’t targeted – but you can check this link if you’d like to make sure. In the past, Apple Card welcome offers have ranged from as low as $50 to as high as $200, but this new $300 offer is an all time high.

If you’re looking to get the Apple Card, check your emails to see if you’re lucky! The offer ends September 3rd.

Thanks, Vedant!