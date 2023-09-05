Apple Card users can now take advantage of a time-limited promotion that lets them earn up to $200 in Daily Cash rewards. This offer specifically targets Apple Card holders who have embraced the Apple Card Family feature.

Earn up to $200 Daily Cash with Apple Card

The new offer is being promoted by Apple to Apple Card holders. By adding up to five users to your account before September 12, you can grant them additional Daily Cash benefits. A new Apple Card co-owner will receive $100 in Daily Cash when they make purchases totaling $100 or more within the first 30 days.

At the same time, new participants will be rewarded with $25 in Daily Cash when their spending surpasses $25 within the same 30-day period. That means Apple Card Family holders can earn a total of up to $200 in Daily Cash.

You can use your Daily Cash to offset your Apple Card balance, make payments using Apple Cash via Apple Pay, or even transfer it to an external bank account, enabling you to withdraw it as physical cash. It’s worth noting that Apple also gives you up to 3% Daily Cash on your regular Apple Card purchases.

With Apple Card Family, the primary cardholder has the ability to share their account with family members aged 13 and older. This feature is facilitated through Apple’s Wallet app on the iPhone, enabling the primary cardholder to monitor each member’s spending individually. Additionally, specific spending permissions can be assigned to members, granting them controlled access.

Apple Card holders can invite new participants via the Wallet app. Also there, new customers can apply for their first Apple Card.

