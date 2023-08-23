Apple Card giving select users up to $1,300 Daily Cash back on travel and dining

Apple Card has seen a number of Daily Cash promotions in recent years, but this latest one may be the biggest yet. The new promotion offers 5% Daily Cash back on up to $26,000 of travel and dining purchases. That puts up to $1,300 cash back in the pocket of Apple Card users selected for this special offer.

First spotted by 9to5Mac reader Antonio, the new offer started appearing inside the Apple Card Daily Cash section in the Wallet app and Apple has posted a microsite for the new offer as well.

Titled “Dining and travel are better with Apple Card,” Apple details the limited-time offer that goes way beyond its last special 5% promotion that maxed out at $100 in Daily Cash back.

The new 5% on dining and travel is good now through September 20. However, Apple does say in the fine print that the deal is “limited to the select Apple Card account holder who directly received this offer.”

Through September 20th, get 5% total Daily Cash back, on up to $20,000 in total travel spend and up to $6,000 in total dining spend depending on your Apple Card payment method. See offer terms for full details and exclusions.*

Apple highlights those eligible will earn 5% Daily Cash whether you use Apple Pay, your virtual card number online, or the physical titanium Apple Card and those selected don’t need to enroll.

One main caveat though, the 5% back on $26,000 in travel and dining spending is split between three categories:

Dining and Travel Purchases at Bonus Daily Cash Merchants with Apple Pay: you will earn 5% back on up to $2,000 in total qualifying purchases at Panera and Uber Eats when using Apple Pay. 5% Daily Cash is not available at Panera locations outside the U.S. and excludes orders made on third-party apps, plastic gift card purchases made online, and gift cards purchased through the Bulk Gift Card program. The maximum Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $100. The 5% Daily Cash earn rate includes the 3% standard earn rate for purchases made using Apple Pay plus and an additional 2% bonus earn;

Dining and Travel Purchases at non-Bonus Daily Cash Merchants with Apple Pay: you will earn 5% back on up to $12,000 in total qualifying purchases when using Apple Pay. The maximum Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $600. The 5% Daily Cash earn rate includes the 2% standard earn rate for purchases made using Apple Pay plus and an additional 3% bonus earn;

Dining and Travel Purchases with virtual online number or titanium card: you will earn 5% back on up to $12,000 in total qualifying purchases with virtual online number or titanium card. The maximum Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $600. The 5% Daily Cash earn rate includes the 1% standard earn rate for purchases made using virtual online number or titanium card plus and an additional 4% bonus earn.

Check your Wallet app > Apple Card > … icon > Daily Cash to see if you’ve been invited for this 5% back deal. And you can check out all the fine print on Apple’s offer page here.