Apple Card promo offers 5% Daily Cash back on grocery store purchases

Apple is boosting Apple Card rewards with a new promotion for select users, offering 5% cash back at grocery stores. The offer runs now through the end of May and comes following the launch of the Apple Card Savings Account earlier this month.

Apple announced the promo in an email to selected Apple Card users today. It doesn’t appear to be a promo that’s available to all Apple Card users. Instead, Apple says the offer is available to Apple Card users who directly received today’s email.

Eligible Apple Card users will earn 5% Daily Cash on purchases at grocery stores, up to a total of $2,000 in purchases when paying with Apple Pay. You can also use your Apple Card number online or your Titanium card in-store to earn 5% Daily Cash back on up to $1,000 in purchases.

The maximum Daily Cash you can earn through this offer is $50. Here are the details from Apple on which stores qualify and don’t qualify for the promo:

Qualifying grocery store purchases include those made at supermarkets, Instacart, Whole Foods purchases via Amazon, and warehouse clubs.

Purchases that are not eligible for this offer are purchases made at Costco (in-store), Target (online), Walmart (online), convenience stores, specialty food markets, grocery delivery services (except Instacart, which is eligible), and meal-kit delivery services.

Apple Card Daily Cash is issued at the end of every day and appears directly via your Apple Cash card in the Wallet app on your iPhone. You can then transfer that money to your bank, apply it to your Apple Card balance, spend it using Apple Pay, or use it to fund Apple Cash transactions with friends and family.

Apple also launched the Apple Card Savings Account earlier this month with a 4.15% interest rate. You can automatically deposit your Daily Cash into this account as well.

The new 5% Daily Cash offer is available to eligible Apple Card users starting today through May 31.

