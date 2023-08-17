Apple Card continues to be a consumer hit despite Goldman Sachs turmoil

Despite ongoing turmoil between Apple and Goldman Sachs, the Apple Card continues to be a success among consumers. A new study from J.D. Power today crowned the Apple Card the “Best Co-Branded Credit Card for Customer Satisfaction with No Annual Fee.”

Meanwhile, Apple Pay and Apple Wallet VP Jennifer Bailey once again touted Apple’s relationship with Goldman Sachs despite reports to the contrary.

J.D. Power announced the results of its new study in a press release on Thursday:

Apple Card (Goldman Sachs) ranks highest in customer satisfaction among co-brand credit cards with no annual fee, with a score of 655. This is the third consecutive year in which Apple Card and issuer Goldman Sachs have collectively won a segment award.

In Apple’s press release on the news, Jennifer Baily said:

Since the start, we’ve been committed to delivering tools and services that help users live healthier financial lives, and it’s been rewarding to see customers using and finding value in the benefits of Apple Card. We are honored that Apple Card has been recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction. In partnership with Goldman Sachs, we are continuously working to expand the value users receive from Apple Card, most recently with the launch of Savings, and we look forward to continuing to develop tools and services that put our users and their financial health first.

Liz Martin, Goldman Sachs’s head of enterprise partnerships, also touted the relationship with Apple:

With Apple Card, we have had a shared focus on delivering a great experience and providing value to our customers since the beginning. As we have brought new offerings and benefits to customers, we are honored to once again be recognized by them and J.D. Power.

The backdrop to this news is that there have been reports Goldman Sachs is looking to exit its partnership with Apple as it continues to lose money on the deal. Most recently, it was reported that Goldman Sachs has been in talks with American Express about transferring its Apple deal. Apple, however, would have the final say over any such agreement, and it’s unclear whether it would give a move like that the green light.

