PSA: Your Apple ID will be renamed ‘Apple Account’ next month

Your Apple ID is getting a new name starting next month. When iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS Sequoia launch this fall, they’ll use new terminology for your Apple ID. ‘Apple Account’ is the new branding, and it will apply across all Apple products and services.

Apple Account debuts this fall as new name for Apple IDs

After all of the new OS versions launch this fall, the term ‘Apple ID’ will be retired and replaced by ‘Apple Account.’

From Apple Newsroom:

With the releases of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11, Apple ID is renamed to Apple Account for a consistent sign-in experience across Apple services and devices, and relies on a user’s existing credentials.

Other than the name change, there’s no functional change coming to Apple IDs.

Just like before, an Apple Account will be the specific account you use to sign in to various Apple services.

The current Apple ID site reads, “An Apple ID is the personal account you use to access Apple services like the App Store, iCloud, Messages, the Apple Online Store, FaceTime, and more. It includes the information you use to sign in, as well as all the contact, payment, and security details that you’ll use across Apple services.”

Getting terms right to avoid confusion and potential security issues

This rebranding will likely cause some confusion in its early days. That’s to be expected for a notable name change like this.

Just know that if you see the term ‘Apple Account’ used in iOS 18 or other future Apple documentation, it’s referring to what used to be Apple ID. Similarly, whenever you encounter outdated references to ‘Apple ID,’ you can rightfully substitute the term ‘Apple Account.’

Apple IDs are such an important part of accessing various highly sensitive and secure data related to your digital life. This is why it’s important to be clear on the terminology. Phishing schemes, for example, may seek to capitalize on users’ confusion during this change.

If you’re the person in your family or friend group who tends to be clued into the latest Apple news and updates, you may want to brief your family members on the change.

Do you like the change to Apple Account? Dislike it? Let us know in the comments.