iOS 18 beta 7 now rolling out as final release quickly approaches

iOS 18 beta 7 is now rolling out to developers as we inch closer to the public release in September. iOS 18 includes new Home Screen customization features, a redesigned Control Center, and more.

iOS 18 beta 7 now available

The build number for iOS 18 beta 7 is 22A5346a. There’s no word on what’s new, but we’ll dive into the update and have more details soon. Apple’s new software version will be complete in the fall, at which point it will be released to the general public. For the time being, testers should still expect performance and stability issues when running the iOS 18 beta on primary devices.

Last week’s release of iOS 18 beta 6 included a handful of small changes for iPhone users, such as a new Control Center toggle, a tweak to the Photos app, improvements to Dark Mode and Home Screen tinting, and more.

Spot any changes in today’s release of iOS 18 beta 7 or iPadOS 18 beta 7? Let us know in the comments below, on Twitter @9to5Mac, and on Threads @9to5Mac. Stay tuned for our full hands-on coverage with the new releases right here at 9to5Mac today and throughout the rest of the week.

