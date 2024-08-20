LumaTouch has just released version 5.0 of its award-winning mobile editing platform, LumaFusion. As an iPad enthusiast and Lumafusion user for over 5 five years, I could not be more excited about this update. It introduces powerful new tools that cater to creators and editors using iPads or iPhones as their primary devices.

I have been using and testing the beta version of Lumafusion 5.0 for a few weeks, and I love the new features. It has been very stable, even while running iPadOS 18.1 beta. This post will not be a review of Lumafusion but more of an announcement. Stay tuned for a more in-depth review in the coming days. Be sure to check out LumaTouch’s own video below:

Key features with LumaFusion 5.0

The latest update brings several significant enhancements, with a strong focus on improving the editing experience on mobile touchscreens:

Speed ramping : Adjust the speed of your clips with keyframe precision. Easily create smooth speed transitions and dynamic effects. Access new speed presets for instant results. Utilize the Bézier curve path editor for advanced motion control.

: Enhanced keyframing : Unlink size, position, and rotation controls for more detailed animations. Move keyframes with ease using press-and-hold drag or nudge buttons. Leverage new motion presets to maximize the potential of keyframing. Use velocity and ease graphs to visualize and fine-tune animations.

:

I will discuss pricing at the very end, but I wanted to make it clear that these two features require an in-app purchase. The next features I will mention are included in the free 5.0 update!

Free features in LumaFusion 5.0

In addition to the paid upgrades, LumaFusion 5.0 also includes a range of free new features that enhance the overall editing experience:

UI improvements : Adjustable UI in effects editors for customizable workspace layouts. Switch the preview to the right side in the clip editor for better workflow.

: New creative tools : Add grids, title/action safe areas, and horizons to your previews. Explore dozens of new transitions to add variety to your edits.

: Improved resources : A revamped ‘What’s Happening’ panel provides easy access to the latest tutorials, updates, and information about LumaFusion.

:

What I love about LumaTouch is that they stay true to their roots. They aimed to create a pro-level editing experience on a touch-first interface, and this 5.0 update continues that mantra. Even though the M4 iPad Pro can be used with a trackpad and keyboard, the new features are made for the touch-first interface. The development team has invested heavily in ensuring these tools work seamlessly on touchscreens, offering a fluid, intuitive experience that makes advanced editing accessible on mobile devices.

Empowering creators, not replacing them

In a market increasingly driven by AI, LumaTouch takes a careful approach by integrating only ethically-sourced, on-device AI features that assist with non-creative tasks. This philosophy ensures that the creative process remains in the hands of the user, empowering storytellers rather than replacing them.

Through her editing and storytelling prowess, LumaTouch co-founder Terri Morgan took to YouTube to share LumaTouch’s position on AI in the creative space. You can view the latest episode of The Curious Editor here.

Pricing and availability

LumaFusion 5.0 is available as a free update for existing users.

For new users, LumaFusion is available for $29.99 USD on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store for ChromeOS and Android devices.

The new Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping features are available as a one-time in-app purchase for $19.99 USD.

Again, these are one-time purchases and continuously get better over time. I paid for Lumafusion back in 2018. Now, six years later, I have not spent a penny more since the first day. I love that they have not gone subscription-based.

If you are a mobile editor or an iPad user, I highly recommend Lumafusion. It is the best pro-level iPad video editor on the market.