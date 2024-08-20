LumaTouch has just released version 5.0 of its award-winning mobile editing platform, LumaFusion. As an iPad enthusiast and Lumafusion user for over 5 five years, I could not be more excited about this update. It introduces powerful new tools that cater to creators and editors using iPads or iPhones as their primary devices.
I have been using and testing the beta version of Lumafusion 5.0 for a few weeks, and I love the new features. It has been very stable, even while running iPadOS 18.1 beta. This post will not be a review of Lumafusion but more of an announcement. Stay tuned for a more in-depth review in the coming days. Be sure to check out LumaTouch’s own video below:
Key features with LumaFusion 5.0
The latest update brings several significant enhancements, with a strong focus on improving the editing experience on mobile touchscreens:
- Speed ramping:
- Adjust the speed of your clips with keyframe precision.
- Easily create smooth speed transitions and dynamic effects.
- Access new speed presets for instant results.
- Utilize the Bézier curve path editor for advanced motion control.
- Enhanced keyframing:
- Unlink size, position, and rotation controls for more detailed animations.
- Move keyframes with ease using press-and-hold drag or nudge buttons.
- Leverage new motion presets to maximize the potential of keyframing.
- Use velocity and ease graphs to visualize and fine-tune animations.
I will discuss pricing at the very end, but I wanted to make it clear that these two features require an in-app purchase. The next features I will mention are included in the free 5.0 update!
Free features in LumaFusion 5.0
In addition to the paid upgrades, LumaFusion 5.0 also includes a range of free new features that enhance the overall editing experience:
- UI improvements:
- Adjustable UI in effects editors for customizable workspace layouts.
- Switch the preview to the right side in the clip editor for better workflow.
- New creative tools:
- Add grids, title/action safe areas, and horizons to your previews.
- Explore dozens of new transitions to add variety to your edits.
- Improved resources:
- A revamped ‘What’s Happening’ panel provides easy access to the latest tutorials, updates, and information about LumaFusion.
What I love about LumaTouch is that they stay true to their roots. They aimed to create a pro-level editing experience on a touch-first interface, and this 5.0 update continues that mantra. Even though the M4 iPad Pro can be used with a trackpad and keyboard, the new features are made for the touch-first interface. The development team has invested heavily in ensuring these tools work seamlessly on touchscreens, offering a fluid, intuitive experience that makes advanced editing accessible on mobile devices.
Empowering creators, not replacing them
In a market increasingly driven by AI, LumaTouch takes a careful approach by integrating only ethically-sourced, on-device AI features that assist with non-creative tasks. This philosophy ensures that the creative process remains in the hands of the user, empowering storytellers rather than replacing them.
Through her editing and storytelling prowess, LumaTouch co-founder Terri Morgan took to YouTube to share LumaTouch’s position on AI in the creative space. You can view the latest episode of The Curious Editor here.
Pricing and availability
- LumaFusion 5.0 is available as a free update for existing users.
- For new users, LumaFusion is available for $29.99 USD on the App Store, Google Play Store, and Samsung Galaxy Store for ChromeOS and Android devices.
- The new Enhanced Keyframing and Speed Ramping features are available as a one-time in-app purchase for $19.99 USD.
Again, these are one-time purchases and continuously get better over time. I paid for Lumafusion back in 2018. Now, six years later, I have not spent a penny more since the first day. I love that they have not gone subscription-based.
If you are a mobile editor or an iPad user, I highly recommend Lumafusion. It is the best pro-level iPad video editor on the market.
