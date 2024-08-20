macOS Sequoia includes new Apple Park backgrounds for video conferencing apps

As we approach the public release of macOS Sequoia this fall, Apple continues to add new features. In the latest macOS Sequoia betas, there are nine new built-in backgrounds for video conferencing apps that showcase various different parts of Apple Park.

These new backgrounds showcase Apple Park’s exterior, fitness studio, pond, and more. They can be used in FaceTime and other video conferencing apps like Zoom, WebEx, and Microsoft Teams.

The new Apple Park backgrounds – and other video effects – are accessible by clicking the green camera icon that appears in your Mac’s menu bar. Here, you can access things like portrait mode and lighting effects, reactions, and video backgrounds.

Apple says that these backgrounds let you “express yourself or just hide the laundry behind you” and use “industry-leading segmentation technology” to help you “look your best.”

macOS Sequoia also adds a new presenter preview feature that lets you “see exactly what you’re going to share in video calling apps — your whole screen or a single app — before displaying it for everyone.”

macOS Sequoia will be released to the public this fall. Apple is beta testing macOS Sequoia 15.0 and macOS Sequoia 15.1, which include the initial slate of Apple Intelligence features.

Are you running the macOS Sequoia beta? If so, what’s your favorite feature so far? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks, Rishi!