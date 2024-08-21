Your mid-week collection of deals on Apple gear and accessories for them all is now up for grabs down below. The return of $100 price drops across a number of Apple Watch Series 9 configurations are at the ready, but we also have new lows on elevated M3 iMac models with as much as $200 in savings on the Apple Intelligence-ready M2 MacBook Air from $699. The official Apple Watch Magnetic Charger is up to 48% off to join an exclusive deal on Nomad’s glass/metal 15W 3-in-1 Base One Max MagSafe Charger at $119 as well as ongoing all-time lows on M3 MacBook Pros, M3 MacBook Airs, and more. Head below for a closer look.

If you’re not upgrading to Series 10, Apple Watch Series 9 models are now back down to $299 ($100 off)

Update: After several styles went out of stock or jumped back up price, many of then Series 9 configurations have now dropped back down with the $100 price drops. Details in original post below.

The new Series 10 Apple Watch models are inbound in what is almost certainly a month or so, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest, scoring a deal on the current-generation Series 9 can be great way to ensure you’re set for years to come. Amazon is now once again offering straight up $100 price drops on the most affordable base 41mm and 45mm models starting from $299 shipped. Regularly $399 and $429 respectively, both sizes are now marked down to the second-lowest totals we have tracked on just about all colors, and that includes the arguably more universally-appealing silver case model.

Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac, upgraded 512GB model hits new low at $1,500

While you will find the entry-level models starting as low as $1,149 on Amazon right now, we have just spotted a new low on the elevated 10-core 512GB M3 iMac in various colors at $1,499.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 configuration that has now dropped $199 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Again, you can score one of Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop machines for less if you don’t mind the 256GB variant (8-core or 10-core) – it too is up to $200 off right now – but today’s offer marks the first time we have tracked the higher-end and more future-proof machine down this low at Amazon.

Apple Intelligence-ready M2 MacBook Air hits one of its best prices from $699 (Orig. $1,199, Refurb)

While Amazon and Best Buy are still offering big-time price drops and new all-time lows on the latest M3 MacBook Air, not to mention the $799 low on the M2 model, Woot has some interesting offers today. Woot is now offering Apple’s 13-inch M2 MacBook Airs in refurbished condition starting from $699 with free shipping for Prime members (a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise). This is a regularly $999 machine these days that started life out at $1,199. Amazon is still offering new condition units down at the $799 low, but you can knock an additional $100 off with Woot’s refurbished listing to deliver one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Be sure to select the Midnight option for the lowest possible price here.

Official Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable now starting at $15 Prime shipped (48% off)

Amazon is now offering the Apple Watch Magnetic Charging Cable for $14.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $29 charger with the attached 1-meter cable and a sizable 48% in savings. This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon all year, coming within a few cents of the all-time low before that. It’s not the newer USB-C model that is selling for $29 right now, but if you’re just looking for an extra Apple Watch charging solution that lands at the cost of a few cups coffee, most folks have some USB-A wall adapters laying around at this point.

New all-time low knocks $500 off most affordable M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM at $1,499

Update: As expected, Amazon has now price matched on the deal below at the new $1,499 all-time low – but only on the silver model as of right now.

We have naturally seen some fantastic deals across the M3 MacBook Pro lineup as of late, but if you’re not looking to upgrade at full price comes this fall to the expected M4 machines, today’s Best Buy deal is seriously notable. Price drops on the more entry-level M3 machines tend to max out at around $300 in savings, but today Best Buy is offering the most affordable M3 Pro model at the best we have tracked with $500 in savings. You can land the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499 shipped. That’s a straight up $500 off the regular $1,999 price tag and $200 less than Amazon is offering right now – we are expecting a price match, but as of right now Best Buy is where it’s at.

As we reported earlier this month, the M4 MacBook Pro (alongside the new Mac mini and iMac) models are indeed on track for this year – they will likely get officially announced in the next two months. We certainly wouldn’t blame you for holding out for the new machines, but at $500 off what is likely the most attainable future-proof configuration in the existing current-generation lineup of Apple’s flagship laptops, it’s hard to deny the value here.

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

Apple’s Space Black 1TB Wi-Fi + Cell M4 iPad Pro now $200 off at $1,899, plus more

This deal on the 1TB Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with WI-Fi + Cell has returned at $1,899 or $200 off the going rate. On top of that, Best Buy has knocked the Wi-Fi only model detailed below in open-box excellent condition with the full warranty down to $1,687.99 shipped, or $211 off the regular $1,899 price tag.

Amazon is now offering the Space Black 13-inch M4 iPad Pro with the 1TB internal storage capacity at Wi-Fi + Cell action down at $1,899 shipped. This is a $2,099 configuration seeing a solid $200 price drop to land at the lowest price we have tracked to date on Amazon. While the silver variant, that is now selling to $1,999, did drop to $1,889 for one day last month, this is indeed the best we have seen on the sought-after Space Black variant.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

Best Buy now matching all-time lows on M3 MacBook Airs at up to $250 off, but with a FREE $25 credit thrown in

The deals we have been tracking on Apple’s latest M3 MacBook Air during the back to school season here have been incredibly notable, to say the least. Amazon is still offering its best prices ever through the entire lineup and across just about every configuration, to deliver the best prices we have tracked yet starting from $849 with up to $250 in savings on the elevated models. Considering the M3 MacBook Air isn’t scheduled to be refreshed until well into 2025, now is a great time to buy one – the price is just right and it isn’t going to just get refreshed on you this fall like many of the other Macs. Amazon’s prices are fantastic, but Best Buy is now matching those and throwing in a FREE $25 credit for both free and paid My Best Buy members. Details below.

But with Best Buy’s new sale that is now live, just about every one of the options across all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

