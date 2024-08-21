Upgrading its premium charger lineup for Apple devices, Nomad has released the 3rd gen Stand One Max. Built with a metal and glass design, features include Qi2 support with 15W wireless charging, Apple Watch fast charging, and a charger for AirPods. Read on for all the details.

At the end of 2023, Nomad debuted its first upright, multi-device charger with MagSafe, Apple Watch fast charging, and a place for AirPods.

Now the company is back with an improved Stand One Max for its 3rd iteration with Qi2 support, a change for where the Apple Watch rests, and a more affordable price.

Nomad Stand One Max 3rd gen specs

3-in-1 charging hub

15W charging for Qi2 and MagSafe devices

Apple Watch Fast Charger

Supports iPhone StandBy mode

AirPods Qi charging spot

Solid metal & glass design (1.9-pound build)

2.0m USB-C to USB-C cable included

Requires 30W USB-C Power Adapter (sold separately)

Available in carbide (pictured) and silver

Price $150

Hands-on with Stand One Max 3rd gen

Just like the Stand One and Base One lineup, the new Stand One Max features an exceptional design with high-quality materials.

The chassis of the charger is made from two solid blocks of metal with a glass top that’s CNC-machined for a precise build.

Here’s a closer look at Stand One Max 3rd gen:

At 1.9 pounds (861 grams), Stand One Max offers a sturdy weight that exudes quality every time you touch it. That also means it stays put.

Mirroring the Stand One, the base of the Stand One Max is made up of a full rubberized pad to offer an effective grip. And the included 2-meter USB-C cable uses a durable braided nylon exterior.

Like Stand One, and the 2nd gen Stand One Max, the 3rd gen uses a ~20-degree angle. As I’ve shared before, I think it’s comfortable to use my iPhone in a variety of spaces, from the bedside table to the kitchen or my office desk. However, it is a bit more of a vertical angle than some chargers – closer to 30 degrees is more common for fixed-angle chargers.

3rd gen improvements

When reviewing the previous Stand One Max with MagSafe I shared two pieces of constructive criticism.

First, the floating Apple Watch fast charger was placed in a way that you couldn’t charge the wearable and use iPhone in StandBy mode.

Second, because of the weight distribution of Apple Watch Ultra, it would rest at an angle instead of centered on the charger.

I’m excited to say that Nomad fixed those issues with the Stand One Max 3rd gen by placing the Apple Watch fast charger on the device’s base.

Nomad Stand One Max conclusion

If you’re looking for a premium multi-device MagSafe charger with a premium glass and metal design, the Stand One Max is a fantastic pick.

Along with the improved layout, the 3rd gen is $30 less than the 2nd gen.

You can get the Stand One Max now direct from Nomad for $150 – and don’t forget you’ll need a 30W power adapter if you don’t already have an extra.

