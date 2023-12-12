Nomad launches premium Stand One Max with MagSafe and Apple Watch fast charging [Hands-on]

Expanding its premium charger lineup for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, Nomad is out with the new Stand One Max. The premium metal and glass design features official MagSafe support with 15W wireless charging, Apple Watch fast charging, and more. Read along for our hands-on experience.

Nomad debuted the Base One line with official MagSafe lay-flat single and multichargers before launching Stand One this past spring. Then, the more affordable Base and Stand (full review) arrived this summer, keeping the premium glass construction but moving to MagSafe-compatible instead of official MagSafe support (which allowed for full black versions).

Now Nomad is back with its latest multicharger with MagSafe with an upright design – the Stand One Max. It also happens to be the first from the company with Apple Watch fast charging.

Nomad Stand One Max specs

3-in-1 MagSafe charger Official MFi MagSafe charging up to 15W Apple Watch fast charger AirPods Qi charging spot

High-quality metal chassis and premium glass panel

2-meter (6.56-foot) USB-C to USB-C cable included

Requires 30W+ USB-C power brick, sold separately

Available in carbide or silver (carbide shown above and below)

Price: $180

Hands-on with Stand One Max

Staying true to the Stand One and Base One predecessors, the Stand One Max features an exceptional design with high-quality materials.

The frame of the charger is made from two solid blocks of metal with a glass top that’s CNC-machined for a precise build of the MagSafe charger.

Here’s a closer look at Stand One Max:

At almost 2 pounds (900 grams), Stand One Max offers a sturdy weight that reminds you of its quality build every time you touch it. That also means it stays put.

Mirroring the Stand One, the base of the Stand One Max is made up of a full rubberized pad to offer an effective grip. And the included 2-meter USB-C cable uses a durable braided nylon exterior.

Also, like Stand One, Stand One Max uses a ~20-degree angle. As I’ve shared before, I think it’s comfortable to use my iPhone in a variety of spaces, from the bedside table to the kitchen or my office desk. However, it is a bit more of a vertical angle than some chargers – I think closer to 30 degrees is more common for fixed-angle chargers.

Constructive criticism

Two tweaks would improve Stand One Max. First, while you can rotate your iPhone to take advantage of StandBy mode, unfortunately, there’s not enough room to keep your Apple Watch on the charger simultaneously.

Second, with the glass back of the Apple Watch Ultra on the smooth MFi Apple Watch fast charger and the weight of the device being unevenly distributed, I noticed the watch naturally rests off-center.

This is really an Apple Watch Ultra issue rather than a Nomad issue. But I wonder if the Apple Watch charger angle was adjustable if that might offer a solution.

I didn’t find this to be an issue with my wife’s 41mm Apple Watch.

Nomad Stand One Max wrap-up

If you’re looking for a premium multidevice MagSafe charger with a compact glass and metal design, the Stand One Max is a great choice.

You’ll just need to be OK with removing your Apple Watch from the charger to use StandBy mode. And for Ultra users, you can let your watch strap hang down to balance the wearable in a centered position.

You can get the Stand One Max now direct from Nomad for $180 – and don’t forget you’ll need a 30W power adapter.

Note: If you’d like to get this for Christmas, Nomad’s shipping cutoff is December 17.

Nomad Strike Sport Band shown on Apple Watch