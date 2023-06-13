Nomad launches premium all-black MagSafe compatible Stand and Base [Hands-on]

Following up on its premium Base One/Base One Max and Stand One official MagSafe chargers, Nomad is out today with two new products. Adding to the variety of the lineup with the same premium metal and glass build, the new Stand and Base are more affordable by going for MagSafe compatibility rather than official MFi certification. Along with a lower price, that also allowed Nomad to offer slick all-black variants.

Last year Nomad launched its beautiful, high-end glass and metal official MagSafe chargers (full review) for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. And this spring we got the sharp Stand One.

These have become my favorite chargers – both for the look and feel and for functionality. Now Nomad is offering a more affordable way to get its premium chargers.

Nomad Stand and Base specs

Full metal and glass design

MagSafe compatible

15W wireless output, 7.5W for iPhone

Integrated 2m (6.6 foot) USB-C cable

Works with 20W power adapter – sold separately

Delightfully heavy design – Stand: 614 grams (1.35 pounds) Base: 536 grams (1.18 pounds)

Available in all black or white

Price: $70 for Base – $80 for Stand

In use

The design and build of the Stand and Base are the same as Stand One and Base One. A lovely glass and metal build weighing in at over a pound.

Because of the weight and sturdy rubber base, these chargers don’t move around when taking your iPhone or AirPods off the charger.

The only difference between Stand/Base and Stand One/Base One is that the new chargers use MagSafe-compatible charging pads instead of MagSafe official.

So that’s 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone instead of 15W. For most people, that’s likely not a big deal – and for the trade-off, the upside is Nomad was able to make the black version completely black (Apple requires official MagSafe chargers to use white charging pads).

That means a cleaner aesthetic that blends in nicely with home decor. And I really love the black finish paired with the new StandBy iPhone smart display feature in iOS 17.

One small caveat

I discovered an interesting detail when testing out Stand that applies just to the iPhone 14 Pro (likely 14 Pro Max too). When trying to use it in landscape for StandBy without a case, the 14 Pro doesn’t want to stay in landscape – it slides down toward portrait orientation, seemingly because of the weight of the camera and a lack of friction.

Easy fix here, it stays put when a case is on the iPhone 14 Pro. And I don’t think this is a magnet strength issue, I believe it’s a lack of friction issue between the smooth glass on the back of the 14 Pro and the smooth rubber MagSafe compatible pad.

I also tested this with an iPhone 13 Pro and it stays in landscape orientation without a case. So it appears to just be a 14 Pro/Pro Max issue.

Wrap-up

I love that Nomad has expanded its premium charger lineup with more affordable pricing to make it accessible to more customers.

These still won’t be the right fit for everyone, but between saving $30 compared to the official MagSafe Stand One and Base One and getting the benefit of an all-black version, I think these are the most premium and solid iPhone chargers under $100.

You can pick up the Stand and Base now direct from Nomad priced at $80 and $70, respectively. Don’t forget you’ll need a 20W power adapter as it’s not included in the box.