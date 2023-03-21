Hands-on: Nomad goes vertical with Stand One premium charger with official MagSafe

Nomad has launched its latest official MagSafe charger for iPhone today: Stand One. Like Base One, Stand One features a premium metal and glass build with a weighty design that feels like a sculpture that juices up your iPhone. Follow along for a hands-on look at the Nomad Stand One.

Nomad Stand One specs

Official MFi MagSafe fast charging up to 15W for iPhone

Upright design made from solid metal and glass with a 21-degree viewing angle

Integrated 2-meter braided USB-C cable

Works with 20W USB-C power adapter (sold separately)

Colors: Silver/white or Carbide (almost black)

Weight: 1.35 pounds (613 grams)

Price: $109.95

Materials and build

Just like Base One, Stand One features an exceptional design with quality materials and build.

The frame of the charger is a solid block of metal with a lovely glass top that’s CNC-machined for a precise build. And to protect your iPhone, the official MagSafe charger magnet is covered with a super soft-touch material.

At 1.35 pounds (613 grams), Stand One offers a delightful weightiness that reminds you about the quality of the build every time you touch it. But also it means it stays in place where you put it.

The base is made up of a full rubberized pad that works great with the weight of Stand One for a solid surface grip.

And like its other products, the integrated USB-C cable features a strong braided nylon outer.

In Use

I’ve been testing out the Silver version of the Stand One and have found it to deliver the same premium experience that Nomad has with Base One and Base One Max.

Like its relatives, Stand One sets itself apart from almost every other iPhone charger on the market with official MagSafe, full metal and glass design, and fine details like the MagSafe puck being raised above the glass so your iPhone camera bump doesn’t create any issues with a flush connection on the charger.

When it comes to the 21-degree angle, I found it to be comfortable to view and use my iPhone in a variety of spaces from the bedside table to the kitchen or my office desk. That said, it is a bit more of a vertical angle than some chargers – I think 30 degrees may be more common for fixed chargers.

Constructive thoughts

There are just two constructive ideas I thought of for Stand One. First, I couldn’t help but imagine how cool this MagSafe charger would be if Nomad were able to integrate an adjustable angle design. The aesthetic wouldn’t be as pure but it would offer nice flexibility.

Second, at $109.95, it would be nice to pop a 20W USB-C charger in the box instead of it being a separate purchase 😁. But as I’ve said before, people who are willing to spend the money on a premium charger may not mind picking up another power brick if they don’t have an extra.

Conclusion

After spending time with Stand One, I found it to continue Nomad’s tradition of delivering a premium experience both aesthetically and functionally with official MagSafe.

While the premium price means this isn’t a charger for everyone, for those looking for an upright MagSafe charger with a solid and beautiful build, Stand One is a perfect fit.

Stand One is available now direct from Nomad for $109.95.

Check out more of our Nomad reviews: