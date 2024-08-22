New videos detail Apple’s latest features for Final Cut Pro and Camera

Apple has released a pair of new videos today on its YouTube channel. Both focus on the recent additions to its Final Cut Pro and Final Cut Camera apps. Each video walks through the new features and makes the case for users to use Final Cut as their full-process video production suite.

Each of the new videos runs about 3 minutes long each, and provides a quick run-through of the latest features and technology offered in its Final Cut apps.

One video focuses on Final Cut Pro 2 for iPad and its seamless integration with the new Final Cut Camera app for iPhone and iPad.

The second video covers the recent version 10.8 update to Final Cut Pro for Mac.

Apple’s Final Cut Pro updates were released back in June, so it’s been a couple months since they first arrived in users’ hands. The same goes for Final Cut Camera’s debut on the App Store as a new, free app.

Some of the highlights of these recent updates include:

Live Multicam on iPad for up to four simultaneous streams

Easily editing projecting on external storage connected to your iPad

New color grading presets, soundtracks, text titles, and more

AI-enhanced Smooth Slow-Mo on the Mac

A machine learning-powered Enhance Light and Color feature on Mac

Are you interested in using Apple’s Final Cut suite of apps? Have you used all three apps in tandem? Let us know in the comments.