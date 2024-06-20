Final Cut Camera for iPhone now available on the App Store

Just yesterday I wrote about how Apple had promised to release Final Cut Camera “later this spring” but nothing had come of it since. Well, here’s some good news. Final Cut Camera was released today on the App Store along with updates for the Mac and iPad versions of Final Cut Pro.

Final Cut Camera for iPhone

Final Cut Camera is an “all-new video capture app” that lets creators “wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with powerful pro controls.” Although the app was first presented as a companion tool for controlling the iPhone camera from the iPad, it also works on the iPhone as a standalone app.

With the app, users can adjust things like white balance and manual focus while monitoring zebras and measuring audio. It also provides ISO and shutter speed controls, as well as making it easy to switch between resolutions and video formats. The interface is very straightforward and also highlights the iPhone’s battery level and remaining storage.

There’s even an option to turn off the iPhone’s built-in stabilization, which is also useful when you’re filming with your own gimbal. When paired with an iPad, the app can mirror the iPhone’s camera so that users can control all these settings right from the big screen while the iPhone is on a tripod, for example.

Final Cut Camera puts you in the director’s chair with intuitive pro controls for your entire video production. Seamlessly start a Live Multicam session by connecting up to four devices running Final Cut Camera to preview, record and sync your video angles in Final Cut Pro for iPad. Capture with powerful settings including shutter speed, ISO, white balance and manual focus. Easily customise your resolution, frame rate, colour space and more. Quickly monitor your video with focus peaking and overexposure indicators. Dial in the perfect shot for your professional videos with Final Cut Camera.

With Final Cut Camera, you can also easily transfer media to a Final Cut project on the iPad or save footage directly to connected external storage. The app is available for free on the App Store and requires an iPhone running iOS 17.4 or later (while some features require the latest iPhones).

