Blackmagic, the company behind the popular video editor DaVinci Resolve, launched on Thursday a new iPhone app called “Blackmagic Camera” that brings manual controls to anyone shooting professional videos with their iPhone. And the best part is, the app is completely free.

Blackmagic Camera brings pro video controls for the iPhone

According to Blackmagic, the new Camera app brings the same interface as its own cameras to the iPhone, so that users feel like they’re shooting with professional-level hardware. Whether you’re a filmmaker or a creator, Blackmagic Camera helps you get the best out of your iPhone when shooting video.

The app offers many manual controls such as shutter speed, ISO, white balance and tint. Users can also easily switch between different lenses, frame-per-second options, stabilization levels, and focus adjustments. You can also find recording parameters, histogram, focus peaking, levels, and more in the interface.

An interesting feature of the Blackmagic Camera is the possibility of recording a 16:9 video horizontally while holding the phone vertically. There are also options to add metadata to make post-production easier. For iPhone 15 Pro users, the app is compatible with the new Log color profile.

Of course, since the app was developed by Blackmagic, it integrates seamlessly with DaVinci Resolve and Blackmagic Cloud, so you can sync your videos directly with these apps. However, you can also save the videos to the Photos app, share them to other apps, or even store them on an external SSD.

Try it now for free

Blackmagic Camera is now available for free on the App Store. It requires an iPhone XR or later running iOS 16 or later. Keep in mind that some features (such as the Log color profile) are only available for specific iPhone models due to hardware limitations.