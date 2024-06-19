 Skip to main content

Spring is almost over, and Apple is yet to launch Final Cut Camera app for iPhone

Avatar for Filipe Espósito  | Jun 19 2024 - 5:04 pm PT
0 Comments
Spring is almost over, and Apple is yet to launch Final Cut Camera app for iPhone

When Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro last month, the company also teased updates coming to Final Cut Pro and a new iPhone app called Final Cut Camera, which enables pro camera controls for shooting videos. At the time, Apple said that Final Cut Camera would be available “later this spring” – but nothing more has been said about the app since.

After all, when will Apple release Final Cut Camera?

Final Cut Camera for iPhone

Apple describes Final Cut Camera as an “all-new video capture app” that lets creators “wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with powerful pro controls.” Although the app was first presented as a companion tool for controlling the iPhone camera from the iPad, it will also work on the iPhone as a standalone app.

Final Cut Camera will let users adjust things like white balance and manual focus while monitoring zebras and measuring audio. It also provides ISO and shutter speed controls, as well as making it easy to switch between resolutions and video formats.

When paired with an iPad, the app will also mirror the iPhone’s camera so that users can control all these settings right from the big screen while the iPhone is on a tripod, for example.

Final Cut Camera is expected to be released alongside new versions of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac, which add new features such as Live Multicam and support for external storage workflows on the iPad, as well as AI-based tools on the Mac.

final cut logic pro ipad pro apple event

Expected release date

As noted by Chris Carley, spring in the U.S. ends today as summer begins on June 20, and Apple has yet to say a word about the app’s availability. With this in mind, has Apple postponed the launch of its new app?

It’s hard to say what exactly happened. One likely scenario is that Apple will wait for the release of iOS 17.6 (currently available as beta) sometime this summer to also release the new Final Cut Camera and the update for Final Cut Pro

Until then, you can try apps like Blackmagic Camera, which also offers pro controls for shooting video with an iPhone and is available for free in the App Store.

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

Final Cut

Final Cut

Author

Avatar for Filipe Espósito Filipe Espósito

Filipe Espósito is a Brazilian tech Journalist who started covering Apple news on iHelp BR with some exclusive scoops — including the reveal of the new Apple Watch Series 5 models in titanium and ceramic. He joined 9to5Mac to share even more tech news around the world.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing