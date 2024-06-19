When Apple announced the new M2 iPad Air and M4 iPad Pro last month, the company also teased updates coming to Final Cut Pro and a new iPhone app called Final Cut Camera, which enables pro camera controls for shooting videos. At the time, Apple said that Final Cut Camera would be available “later this spring” – but nothing more has been said about the app since.

After all, when will Apple release Final Cut Camera?

Final Cut Camera for iPhone

Apple describes Final Cut Camera as an “all-new video capture app” that lets creators “wirelessly connect and remotely direct each video angle with powerful pro controls.” Although the app was first presented as a companion tool for controlling the iPhone camera from the iPad, it will also work on the iPhone as a standalone app.

Final Cut Camera will let users adjust things like white balance and manual focus while monitoring zebras and measuring audio. It also provides ISO and shutter speed controls, as well as making it easy to switch between resolutions and video formats.

When paired with an iPad, the app will also mirror the iPhone’s camera so that users can control all these settings right from the big screen while the iPhone is on a tripod, for example.

Final Cut Camera is expected to be released alongside new versions of Final Cut Pro for iPad and Mac, which add new features such as Live Multicam and support for external storage workflows on the iPad, as well as AI-based tools on the Mac.

As noted by Chris Carley, spring in the U.S. ends today as summer begins on June 20, and Apple has yet to say a word about the app’s availability. With this in mind, has Apple postponed the launch of its new app?

It’s hard to say what exactly happened. One likely scenario is that Apple will wait for the release of iOS 17.6 (currently available as beta) sometime this summer to also release the new Final Cut Camera and the update for Final Cut Pro

Until then, you can try apps like Blackmagic Camera, which also offers pro controls for shooting video with an iPhone and is available for free in the App Store.