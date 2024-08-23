Bloomberg: iPhone 16, Apple Watch Series 10 and new AirPods to be announced on September 10

Apple is said to be planning a September 10 date for its fall Apple event, where it will unveil the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models, alongside new AirPods and Apple Watches. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

The iPhone 16 series will mostly look the same as the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones. The hero feature of the iPhone 16 models will be a new capacitive button on the side of the phone, which will be used to capture photos and videos when pressed. Assuming Apple follows through with the plan, the iPhone 16 would be announced on September 10, and go on sale around the world on September 20.

Of course, Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the date of the iPhone 16 event, but it usually announces new iPhones at an event held on the second Tuesday of September. Bloomberg’s reporting would mean Apple would indeed continue that pattern.

You can expect media invites to be sent to members of the press within the next week or so.

In addition to the new ‘Capture Button’, the iPhone 16s will include upgraded displays and cameras. Apple will also play up the AI story of these phones thanks to the new A18 chip, which will include more powerful processing capabilities to drive Apple Intelligence features. Compared to iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, the screen size of iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will increase to ~6.3 and ~6.9 inches diagonally.

The new Apple Watch Series 10 lineup is also expected to sport larger displays, perhaps rivalling the Ultra’s screen size. The cases of the watches will also get thinner, representing one of the bigger updates in the Watch’s recent history.

New generations of AirPods are also expected (not the AirPod Pros). For the first time, Apple will offer two new models of the entry-level AirPods, including noise cancellation features for the first time.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also says Apple is ramping up internal testing of new Macs with M4 chips inside. However, these are likely launching later than September.

Stay tuned to 9to5Mac as we bring you full coverage of everything Apple announces next month.

