Cast negotiations underway for Ted Lasso season 4, production expected to start early next year

For fans of Ted Lasso, this latest development is the most concrete news yet that season four of Apple’s hit comedy series is going ahead.

Deadline reports that cast negotiations are underway, with contract options already executed for stars Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and Jeremy Swift. The Apple TV+ series is eyeing a production kickoff in early 2025.

These lead actors were covered under the UK Equity union contracts. Contracts for the SAG-AFTRA cast members have expired, and producers will need to negotiate wholly new contracts. New deals are expected to be struck for Jason Sudeikis, Brendan Hunt, Juno Temple and others.

This process is unlikely to have happened without Jason Sudeikis giving his approval for the series to return, so you can expect him to reach a deal soon. (Executive producer Bill Lawrence previously said the decision was up to him about whether there was more story to tell, and indeed it seems there is.)

Of course, Apple will be thrilled to get new episodes of its most popular original series ever in front of audiences. Ted Lasso was the number one original on the Nielsen streaming charts last year, while the majority of Apple’s other series fail to make a dent in viewing figures at all.