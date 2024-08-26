As you may already know, Apple will be holding a special event on September 9 – which was confirmed by the company earlier today. Rumors suggest that we’ll see new versions of the iPhone and Apple Watch, but there are also other rumored products that probably won’t be announced next month.

New M4 Macs

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman recently reported that Apple has been ramping up development of the first Macs with the M4 chip, introduced earlier this year with the new iPad Pro. The company is expected to announce new versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and iMac with the M4 chip.

While the iMac and MacBook Pro will probably keep their respective designs from the current versions, rumors suggest that the M4 Mac mini will feature a brand new, more compact design that looks more like an Apple TV. However, those waiting for new Macs will probably have to wait a bit longer.

Apple typically holds special events dedicated to the Mac in October, so it won’t come as a surprise if the company chooses to do the same this year.

AirPods Pro 3

According to rumors, Apple is working on the third generation of AirPods Pro, its premium wireless earbuds. The new version is rumored to feature a new design and new chips that will enable health-related features, such as a hearing-testing tool. However, AirPods Pro 3 are rumored to be announced later next year.

For this year, Apple is expected to announce two new versions of AirPods 4 that will replace both AirPods 2 and AirPods 3. These new AirPods are likely to be announced alongside the new iPhones at Apple’s September event.

New HomePods

Yes, Apple has been developing multiple new HomePod models. Parts of a new HomePod leaked on the internet reveal a model that looks like the HomePod 2, but with an LCD touchscreen on top. The company has also been exploring a more ambitious device that has a display of around 8 inches and runs tvOS.

However, there are no hints that Apple plans to introduce new HomePods in September.

Cheaper Apple Vision

Apple Vision Pro arrived in stores earlier this year, but rumors suggest that Apple wants to build a cheaper model to attract more customers. However, this model won’t be ready until the end of 2025 at the earliest.

The only thing Apple might announce next month is the expansion of Vision Pro to even more countries.

What about a new iPad mini at Apple’s September event?

It seems that Apple Stores around the world are running out of iPad mini 6 stock, which could be an indication of a new iPad mini coming soon. While Apple has already announced new iPads at the same event as new iPhones in the past, the company also often waits until October to launch new iPads.

In other words, there’s a 50% chance that an iPad mini 7 will be announced next month.

What will Apple announce at its September event?

Essentially, the company will unveil four new iPhones: the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. One of the new features will be a physical button dedicated to cameras. The Pro models will receive larger screens. All iPhone 16 models will be powered by the A18 chip and will work with Apple Intelligence.

Apple is also expected to launch Apple Watch Series 10 with a refreshed design, as well as Apple Watch Ultra 3 with minor improvements. Again, new entry-level AirPods are also expected next month. Of course, there’s also the official release of iOS 18 to the public.

Apple’s iPhone 16 event will take place at 10 a.m. PT on Monday, September 9. You can follow all the news here on 9to5Mac.