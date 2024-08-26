Your Monday edition of the 9to5Toys Lunch Break has arrived with solid price drops on AirPods Max, the 16GB Mac mini, some Prime Day-worthy HomeKit deals, official Apple iPhone cases, and more. The M2 Pro Mac Mini has now dropped down to $1,150 alongside Apple’s AirPods Max at $150 off – the new set is coming but not at a price like this folks. And for those not upgrading to iPhone 16 next month, we are now tracking up to 52% off Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Cases joined by the return of Prime Day pricing on the Eve Flare portable smart HomeKit lamp with Siri and Thread as well as deep discounts on charging gear, braided USB-C cables, Belkin MagSafe chargers, and more. Head below to check it all out.

Apple’s pro-grade Mac mini with 16GB of RAM falls down to $1,150 today with $149 in savings

One of the best prices ever on the latest M2 Pro Mac Mini is back. The entry-level variant is still down at $499, or $100 off the going rate, but the elevated M2 Pro Mac Mini has now dropped to $1,149.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon at Amazon. Regularly $1,299, this is the same $149 off we spotted earlier this month to deliver the lowest price we can find and to mark the return of one of the lowest price we have seen. This model boasts the more powerful Apple silicon that comes alongside the 512GB internal SSD in the usual mini Apple form-factor.

Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases are up to 52% off from $24

If you’re not planning on upgrading to iPhone 16 next month, today’s deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 silicone cases are a great way to refresh your handset. There are a number of color options for iPhone 15 models on sale right here, but let’s start with the Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Case in Winter Blue starting at $23.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $49 case that is now seeing a sizable 52% price drop and landing within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. You will find this color and a few others marked down well below the $49 list for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Prime Day pricing returns on Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the Eve Flare portable smart HomeKit lamp today. Regularly $100, you can score one of these sweet smart orb lights down at $74.95 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate, matching this year’s Prime Day price, and delivering the lowest price we can find. This deal comes in at $5 under just about every deal we have seen on this model over the last several months otherwise, making now a notable chance to finally scoop one up.

Apple’s 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is $250 off once again, but the 13-inch 16GB just dropped down to $1,099

Okay so, we have have seen, with no exaggeration, insanely amazing deals on M3 MacBook Airs over the last few weeks. These are not the sort of deals you want to miss out on if you’re looking to get a new machine. Alongside the ongoing deals on the 13-inch models with pricing starting from $849, Amazon has now brought back the $250 price drops on the 15-inch models, including both the 8GB and 16GB variants with pricing down at $1,049 and $1,449 shipped. You might need to clip the new on-page coupons, depending on your color of choice. While Best Buy is matching on the 8GB model and throwing in a FREE $25 gift card from now through Sunday, the sought-after 16GB variant is $50 less at Amazon right now. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked since these machines released and a seriously solid deal. But there are some things you’ll want to consider first, not to mention this 16GB 13-incher dropping down to $1,099.

You’ll want to pay close attention to the 13-inch 16GB model below with the 256GB SSD, it is now $200 off – the lowest-priced 16GB M3 MacBook Air you’ll find right now.

9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear to bring on a weekend trip to NYC

You’re reading 9to5Toys Travel Kit – a new feature series where we give you a closer look at our favorite travel gear for heading off to the big city for the weekend, heading out to the country for some R&R, exploring exotic locales overseas, a day trip to the beach, or just to the park for a relaxing picnic for the afternoon.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Amazon’s Alexa Echo smart speakers are now up to 40% off with deals starting down at $23

Score an Amazon Echo Show smart display while they are starting from $55 (Reg. up to $150)

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

cross all colorways are now matched and landing with a bonus $25 Best Buy credit you can use towards any future purchase there.

Grab a beater iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids while they are down at the $199 Amazon low

We did see some great deals on the new M2 iPad Air over the weekend, not to mention the fact that you can score an iPad 10 at just over $300, but if you’re looking for a beater Apple tablet or something for the kids perhaps, Amazon just knocked the iPad 9th Gen down to $199 shipped. Also down at $199.99 via Best Buy. This is an originally $329 iPad that has more recently been sitting in the $249 range. We do not expect this deal to last for very long – it is now already sold out at Target, so grab it now if you’re interested. This is the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon for this model.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

