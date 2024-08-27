Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch break is now ready to go with deals waiting on M3 MacBook Pro, the return of all-time lows on the latest 24-inch iMac, more than $300 in savings on unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max listings, Apple Pencil alternatives, and more. Firstly, the most affordable M3 MacBook Pro you can buy has now fallen within $1 of the all-time low at $1,300 while the base-model iMac is now $200 off to deliver a match for the lowest price we have tracked. Those deals join up to $300 in savings on M3 MacBook Air configurations, a new low on the Logitech Crayon for USB-C iPads, loads of charging deals, smart home lighting, and more. Check it all out below.

Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro now within $1 of the all-time low at $1,300 (Reg. $1,599)

Just as the wild $500 price drops on the M3 Pro MacBook with 16GB of RAM jumped back up to $1,699 (now $300 off), Amazon is bringing back one of its best prices ever on the entry-level M3 Mac Book Pro at $1,299.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. This is a regularly $1,599 machine that is now $299 off the going rate to come within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. For comparison, this model is selling for the full $1,599 via Best Buy where paid members can score $80 off.

Now clearly, this featured model on sale here today with 8GB of RAM isn’t going to be for everyone, but it does come in at $500 under the current price on the 16GB model Amazon sells, and $200 under the aforementioned mentioned, and frankly crazy, $500 price drop we spotted on the M3 Pro variant last week.

For those of you not enamored by Apple’s pro-grade machines, some of the 16GB M3 MacBook Airs that aren’t expected to get refreshed until next year might be a better fit. All-time low pricing on these is still live on some configurations, but the back to school deals are beginning to dwindle:

This M3 MacBook Air config with the 512GB SSD is now $300 off at $1,199 shipped

Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac with deals now starting from $1,100

Amazon has now knocked an additional $49 off the base and most affordable M3 24-inch iMac with price tags now starting from $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this is $199 off, $50 under the Prime Day price, and now live on the blue, green, and silver models.

We have just spotted a new low on the elevated 10-core 512GB M3 iMac in various colors at $1,499.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 configuration that has now dropped $199 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Again, you can score one of Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop machines for less if you don’t mind the 256GB variant (8-core or 10-core) – it too is up to $200 off right now – but today’s offer marks the first time we have tracked the higher-end and more future-proof machine down this low at Amazon.

Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Save up $300 on unlocked iPhone 15 models (Amazon Renewed Premium)

Update: Many of the deals below are now back and have dropped a touch lower starting from $689 on iPhone 15 and $997 on the Pro Max in unlocked condition. Details below in original post.

Today we are tracking some solid price drops and new lows on Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 handsets. One of the most notable offers here has the unlocked iPhone 15 Pro Max with the 256GB of storage starting at $996.83 shipped in Blue Titanium, and my personal favorite, the Natural treatment. This handset sells directly from Apple in new condition for $1,199 and typically sells for $1,099 or more in Amazon Renewed Premium condition. Today’s deal is $200 under the new price and delivering a new all-time low on the renewed units. It is also worth mentioning that Apple does not sell the iPhone 15 in its official online refurbished store.

More Amazon Renewed Premium iPhone 15 deals:

Logitech’s Crayon USB-C undercuts Apple Pencil at new $53 Amazon low (Reg. $70)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech Crayon for USB-C iPads down at $52.95 shipped. Regularly $70, this is nearly 25% off and the lowest price we can find on this model. We have seen this one drop to $55 a handful of times over the last year, but today’s deal lands it at a new Amazon all-time low. Not to be confused with the older Lightning model that also fetches $70 at Amazon right now, this is the USB-C variant that works with all iPads that have the newer port. And because it charges over the wired connection (up to 7 hours of use per charge), it will even work on the new M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air.

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

Screenshot

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Samsung offers up to $2,200 off AI fridges with displays, oven ranges, and laundry combos for Labor Day

Plus some notable bundle and credit offers:

…get an additional $100 off two, $250 off three, or $500 off four eligible appliances. Save an extra $100 when you include a Bespoke refrigerator in your qualifying package.

Plus washer/dryer and oven range deals:

Prime Day pricing returns on Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)

Amazon is bringing back the Prime Day pricing on the Eve Flare portable smart HomeKit lamp today. Regularly $100, you can score one of these sweet smart orb lights down at $74.95 shipped. That’s 25% off the going rate, matching this year’s Prime Day price, and delivering the lowest price we can find. This deal comes in at $5 under just about every deal we have seen on this model over the last several months otherwise, making now a notable chance to finally scoop one up.

9to5Toys Travel Kit – My favorite gear to bring on a weekend trip to NYC

You’re reading 9to5Toys Travel Kit – a new feature series where we give you a closer look at our favorite travel gear for heading off to the big city for the weekend, heading out to the country for some R&R, exploring exotic locales overseas, a day trip to the beach, or just to the park for a relaxing picnic for the afternoon.

Not upgrading to iPhone 16? Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe silicone cases are up to 52% off from $24

If you’re not planning on upgrading to iPhone 16 next month, today’s deals on the official Apple iPhone 15 silicone cases are a great way to refresh your handset. There are a number of color options for iPhone 15 models on sale right here, but let’s start with the Apple iPhone 15 MagSafe Silicone Case in Winter Blue starting at $23.70 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. This is a regularly $49 case that is now seeing a sizable 52% price drop and landing within a few bucks of the Amazon all-time low. You will find this color and a few others marked down well below the $49 list for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off with all five colorways now down at $399 via Amazon

Amazon is now offering Apple’s AirPods Max down at $399 shipped. This deal is now live on all colorways to deliver the best price around on the regularly $549 flagship headphones. While we did see a fleeting deal down at $395 on Prime Day as well as a Lightning deal just on the pink set for less than that ($382) shortly thereafter, $399 is otherwise about as good as its gets with a color selection like this. Today’s deal lands within a few bucks of the best prices we have ever tracked at Amazon all-time.

The AirPods Max 2 are expected to see the light of day very soon, perhaps even as soon as Apple’s 2024 iPhone 16 event in just a couple weeks from now. The second-generation Apple over-ears will be seeing a notable overhaul in terms of internals with the introduction of what will most likely be the H2 chip to enable features like Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, and Personalized Volume. These features should also include a new lineup of color options – get even more details right here.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 just fell back to the Prime Day price with all band options at $100 off

Amazon has now brought back its Prime Day deal on Apple Watch Ultra 2 folks. Regularly $799, there’s wide selection of band options now marked down to $699 shipped. In fact, just about all them have now dipped back down to the Prime Day price. We did catch some deals on the Trail Loop model at random times over the last few months going for less, but when it comes to a selection like this at $100 off the flagship Cupertino wearable, it doesn’t get much better than the Prime Day, and they are back.

First proper deal on the new Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low

If you have been waiting for the first proper straight cash deal on the new Sonos Ace headphones, that day has finally arrived. While we have been closely tracking some open-box offers since release in June this year, Amazon is stepping in today with the first notable deal on a new set. You can grab the new Sonos Ace headphones in either black or white down at $399 shipped. Regularly $449, this is $50 off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. We saw the white set very quickly dip down to $410 for less than a day last month, but this is otherwise the first solid deal we have seen on a new set. This deal is also live over at Best Buy today.

Sonos Ace have been some of the more memorable releases in the over-ear headphone space this year. We said they set a “new standard for prosumer headphones” after going hands-on.

