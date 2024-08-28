Protect your whole family with a free trial of 1Password for Families

With ever-increasing online activity for parents and students alike, the return to school is a great time to ensure your whole family’s digital life is secure. Right now, you can get a free 14-day trial of 1Password for Families to see for yourself just how easy it is to keep your family’s data safe. And save 25% on your first year subscription.

The plan covers up to five family members on an unlimited number of devices, offering an unrivalled combination of security features …

Protecting your family’s digital lives

Protecting your family’s physical safety is something every parent knows how to do – whether that’s through ensuring your home is secure at night to choosing a family car with great safety features.

Where things can feel more complicated is when it comes to digital security. Some people try to keep things simple by re-using the same login details for all or most of their accounts – but that’s a really bad idea.

If you do this, your data is only as safe as the weakest security used by any of your online services. That’s because the first thing a hacker tries when they get any login credentials is to try those same passwords on the services that do matter – like your email account. If an attacker can access that, they can then carry out password resets for all your accounts.

That’s why it’s important to have strong, unique passwords for every service you use – even the trivial ones.

1Password makes this easy

Using strong, unique passwords for every app and website you use is great for security – but the average American now has 100 logins, which is more than anyone can remember.

So how do you keep the bad guys out while ensuring you don’t get locked out of any of your own accounts by forgetting a password? That’s where 1Password comes in.

Whenever you register a new account, or change your password on an existing one, 1Password will automatically generate a strong password for you. It will securely store that password in an encrypted form that no-one else can access (not even 1Password), and automatically fill it in for you next time you login.

All you need do is use Face ID or Touch ID to authorize 1Password to login for you.

Maximum protection

1Password uses 256-bit AES encryption – the same one used by banks and the military, while the password-generation approach used creates passwords that would take literally decades to break.

You may have heard of phishing attacks, where someone pretending to be your bank or another service provider sends you an email and asks you to click on a link to do something important. You don’t have to worry about this with 1Password because it checks the identity of the server, and will only offer to fill in the password if the site is the correct one.

1Password even checks the web browser you are using, to make sure that is secure.

1Password for Families

An individual 1Password account costs $2.99/month when billed annually, but families get big savings. A 1Password for Families account costs just $4.99/month on an annual plan – less than one dollar each for a 5-person family.

A Family account also gives you access to shared vaults, where you can choose what you want to share with other family members, and what you want to keep private. For example, you can choose to share your passport number with the family member who takes care of booking holidays and flights, so they have all the information they need.

