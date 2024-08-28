Apple 15W wireless chargers to be banned from sale in China

Apple 15W wireless chargers are set to be banned from sale in China, with both MagSafe and Qi2 charging pads affected.

The Chinese government says that the prohibitions are to prevent interference and “maintain the order of airwaves” …

Both MagSafe and Qi2 standards support wireless charging of up to 15W, using a radio frequency of 360kHz. It is this frequency which will be prohibited from next month, which will affect both Apple and other brands supporting the faster charging standard.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reports.

The updated radio frequency management regulations from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, which come into effect on September 1, state that only three frequency bands will be recognised for mobile and portable wireless charging equipment: 100-148.5kHz, 6765-6795kHz, and 13553-13567kHz. In addition, rated transmission power shall not exceed 80W. The new rules aim to “avoid harmful interference of radio operations”, such as radio communications in the aviation industry, and “maintain the order of airwaves”, according to the provisions. The rules are expected to impact Apple’s wireless charging products, since the company’s 15W wireless charging feature is based on the Apple-owned MagSafe and Qi2 standards, both of which operate at 360kHz, a frequency that is out of the allowed range.

The ban will prevent 15W wireless chargers from being sold, but it does not appear to prohibit the use of chargers bought before it comes into effect.

Based on molds seen earlier this year, it appears that the iPhone 16 may have a thinner MagSafe charging ring. This is not likely to affect compatibility with existing chargers.

Photo by Mateusz Haberny on Unsplash