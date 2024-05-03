iPhone 16 molds reveal change to MagSafe charging ring

A French website has obtained what appear to be molds of the iPhone 16 line-up, showing what appears to be a small but still notable change to the MagSafe charging ring.

The molds also reflect the changes we’re expecting to see to the camera layout in the base and Plus model iPhone 16 …

iPhone 16 MagSafe charging ring

MagSafe was first brought to the iPhone line-up in the iPhone 12, and immediately made wireless charging both more convenient and more reliable. These days, many of us use the feature not just to charge our iPhones but also to magnetically attach them to stands.

The system requires a ring of magnets and coils, but if claimed iPhone 16 molds obtained by French site ShopSystem are the real deal, then Apple appears to have managed to reduce the thickness of the ring.

You can see here a comparison between the molds for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro:

This appears to show that the ring is significantly thinner, giving it a smaller outside diameter.

The site suggests that this could mean accessory manufacturers having to adapt their chargers to suit, but this is exceedingly unlikely. The new iPhone line-up will undoubtedly remain compatible with all existing MagSafe and Qi2 chargers.

The molds also show the vertical camera layout we’re expecting to see with the base model iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus. This is expected to bring spatial video recording capabilities to the entire line-up.

Images: ShopSystem