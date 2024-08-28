 Skip to main content

Ten Apple services affected by outages and performance hits – now resolved

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy  | Aug 28 2024 - 4:46 am PT
3 Comments
Ten Apple services affected by outages and performance hits | Abstract colorful network image

Ten Apple services were yesterday affected by a mix of outages, performance hits, and other issues – more than initially reported by the company …

Apple’s status page yesterday reported that both Apple Books and the Mac App Store were down.

If you’ve been experiencing problems when trying to use Apple Books and the Mac App Store today, it’s not just you. Apple has just confirmed that these online services are currently down due to an ongoing outage.

Apple confirmed the outage through its System Status webpage. According to the company, the outage began around 9:15 A.M. P.T. and is still ongoing. Apple is aware of the interruption and is working to fix it.

However, it later acknowledged that there were more widespread issues, with a total of ten Apple services affected.

  • Apple Books – Outage
  • Find My – Issue
  • Game Center – Issue
  • iCloud Mail – Issue
  • iCloud.com – Issue
  • iWork for iCoud – Issue
  • Mac App Store – Outage
  • Apple News – Slow or unavailable
  • Apple Photos – Issue
  • Stocks – Slow or unavailable

The company says that all of the outages and other issues are now resolved.

Photo by Emily Pippus on Unsplash

Add 9to5Mac to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Ben Lovejoy Ben Lovejoy

Ben Lovejoy is a British technology writer and EU Editor for 9to5Mac. He’s known for his op-eds and diary pieces, exploring his experience of Apple products over time, for a more rounded review. He also writes fiction, with two technothriller novels, a couple of SF shorts and a rom-com!

Ben Lovejoy's favorite gear

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Dell 49-inch curved monitor

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications