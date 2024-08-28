Ten Apple services were yesterday affected by a mix of outages, performance hits, and other issues – more than initially reported by the company …

Apple’s status page yesterday reported that both Apple Books and the Mac App Store were down.

If you’ve been experiencing problems when trying to use Apple Books and the Mac App Store today, it’s not just you. Apple has just confirmed that these online services are currently down due to an ongoing outage. Apple confirmed the outage through its System Status webpage. According to the company, the outage began around 9:15 A.M. P.T. and is still ongoing. Apple is aware of the interruption and is working to fix it.

However, it later acknowledged that there were more widespread issues, with a total of ten Apple services affected.

Apple Books – Outage

Find My – Issue

Game Center – Issue

iCloud Mail – Issue

iCloud.com – Issue

iWork for iCoud – Issue

Mac App Store – Outage

Apple News – Slow or unavailable

Apple Photos – Issue

Stocks – Slow or unavailable

The company says that all of the outages and other issues are now resolved.

Photo by Emily Pippus on Unsplash