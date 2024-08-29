New Super Bowl LVIII Immersive Video and more coming soon to Vision Pro

More Apple Immersive Video content will launch to Vision Pro users over the coming weeks. Perhaps most exciting for many users, Apple is debuting a new 4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII short film next Friday. This will take fans back to Allegiant Stadium for the matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.

4 Minutes Inside Super Bowl LVIII will be available on Apple Vision Pro worldwide on Friday, September 6. Apple hasn’t shared further details about what to expect from this Apple Immersive Video short film.

Alongside this Super Bowl short film, Apple will also release the following Immersive Video content for Vision Pro on Friday, September 6:

The first episode of Boundless will be available worldwide following its debut in the United States last month.

The second episode of Wild Life will be available worldwide following its debut in the United States earlier this month.

The first episode of Elevated, a new “aerial travel series that whisks viewers around iconic vistas from staggering heights,” will debut in the United States.

There’s also a handful of app news on Vision Pro for Vision Pro users this week:

Castle Crumble is now available in a spatial version on Apple Arcade, described as a “creative destruction” adventure game.

Puzzle Sculpt is coming to Apple Vision Pro next Thursday, September 5: “Solve 3D puzzles in your living room with Puzzle Sculpt. In this relaxing mixed reality puzzle game, use logic clues to remove blocks and reveal a cute collectible hidden inside. Place the collectible called a Deco Object in your real-world space in mixed reality. There are dozens of puzzles and adorable Deco Objects for hours of cozy, puzzle-solving fun.”

The PGA TOUR Vision app has been updated with SharePlay support.

What have you been watching and playing on Apple Vision Pro? Let us know down in the comments.