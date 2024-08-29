Apple Sports brings live scores to your iPhone lock screen with iOS 18

Starting with iOS 18, the Apple Sports app will provide Live Activities for games, surfacing real-time and updating sports scores directly on your iPhone lock screen, and Apple Watch Smart Stack.

This functionality will replace the similar “Follow Game” feature currently available in the TV app. Users will be able to choose which teams in Sports they want to receive Live Activities for, and scores will be sent to the user’s lock screen automatically when matches start.

You can follow teams in the Apple Sports app, and only have a subset of them initiate automatic Live Activities. You can additionally opt-in to getting a Live Activity for an individual game by pressing a new button in the corner of the game card.

The new notification features will be rolling out alongside the launch of iOS 18 and watchOS 11. The company is also readying some UI enhancements, including faster navigation menu and an upgraded search experience to more easily find leagues that users do not currently follow.

Apple also announced support for additional soccer leagues, with Champions League and Europa League fixtures becoming available in September.

Apple Sports is available as a free download from the App Store in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.