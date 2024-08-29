New director’s cut of Napoleon now streaming on Apple TV+, with 48 minute longer runtime

The Apple original film by Ridley Scott has been re-released, with Napoleon: The Director’s Cut adding an additional 48 minutes of footage compared to the theatrical version. Watch with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Napoleon debuted in cinemas last November, taking in $221 million at the box office, and started streaming on Apple TV+ in March. The new director’s cut marks the first time Apple has released an alternate version of one of its original films.

The extra footage includes never-before scenes of the Battle of Marengo, as well as more insights into Josephine’s life and Napoleon’s ultimate demise.

Critical reviews of the original Napoleon were decidedly mixed. It will be interesting to see how the extended director’s cut fares in terms of its reception, as Ridley Scott has a bit of a reputation for releasing films that get better with later re-cut versions.

Here’s a look at what to expect from this new edition:

The launch comes amid some turmoil for Apple’s film division, following the demotion of the highly-anticipated movie Wolfs from a theatrical release to streaming only. Apart from F1, all of Apple’s dated upcoming movies are now destined as exclusive streaming releases.

Some reporting has indicated that the movie division may face tightened budgets going forward for new projects, as Apple shifts away from its worldwide box office ambitions.