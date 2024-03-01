You can now watch Napoleon on Apple TV+ today. Following an exclusive theatrical run and VOD window, the Ridley Scott epic is now streaming free with an Apple TV+ subscription.

In the film, Joaquin Phoenix stars as Napoleon Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby plays his wife Josephine. The film charts Napoleon’s relationship and military career, from his big victories to his ultimate demise.

Napoleon features an investigation into the life of the French Emperor, and his twisted and sometimes-strained connection to his wife Josephine. It also features depictions of six epic battles from across Napoleon’s campaign, with stunning cinematic visual flair.

One standout moment is the Battle of Austerlitz, in which we see Napoleon trick Russian forces onto crossing a frozen lake, only to fire upon them using cannons, cracking the ice, and seeing the enemy soldiers drown. (The historical accuracy of this sequence is very much debated.)

As part of Apple’s new release strategy for its big-budget original films, Napoleon was screened in cinemas around the world since Thanksgiving. The film racked up about $220 million in global box office, on a $200 million budget. It is now landing on Apple TV+, Apple’s streaming service.

The film received mixed reception critics, with some blaming rushed plotting or surprised by the comic tone of the lead portrayal. Director Ridley Scott has previously mentioned that he was working an extended 4-hour cut of the film to stream on Apple TV+, but that has not been confirmed to be happening. What is streaming on Apple TV+ today is the standard 2h38m theatrical cut.

How to watch Napoleon

Napoleon is streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. You can get a free trial here, if you haven’t had an account before. Apple TV+ includes access to a catalog of hundreds of Apple original TV shows and movies, including the just-released Napoleon.

You can watch Apple TV+ through the Apple TV app available on a variety of platforms including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, PlayStation, Xbox, smart TV models and more.

You can also watch in a web browser at tv.apple.com — Android phone users have no choice but to use the web interface as there is no native Android app.

Alongside Napoleon, Apple TV+ also today premieres the new comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. New originals premiering in March include Manhunt, and Palm Royale. Check out everything coming to Apple TV+ here.