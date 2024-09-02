The best Apple Labor Day deals are now live and waiting for you down below. From some of the best prices of the year on the latest M3 Pro MacBook Pro machines right through to the M3 MacBook Air models with 16GB of RAM, folks not looking to pay full price on the M4 updates this fall are looking at massive savings for Labor Day this year. The Apple deals also carry over to iPad offers, both current- and previous-generation models, starting from $199 alongside Apple Watch Series 8 and 9 options with up to $450 in savings and even a host of official accessories kicking off at just $14 Prime shipped. All of the best Labor Day Apple deals are joined by a host of other price drops we have been tracking over at 9to5Toys across a range of product categories, from e-bikes and smart TVs, to MagSafe gear, home theater upgrades, and HomeKit smart home products.
Best Labor Day Apple deals and more
- Labor Day Apple deals
- HomeKit and Smart Home
- Smartphone accessories, MagSafe chargers, more
- e-Bikes and EVs
- Smart TVs
- Sonos Home Theater/Audio gear, more
- Apparel and footwear Labor Day deals
- Amazon Labor Day deals from $23
Labor Day Apple deals
This year’s best Apple Labor Day deals span a breadth of both current- and previous-generation gear, from MacBook Pro and MacBook Air to the latest M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air right through to iPad 10, AirPods, AirTags, and beyond.
MacBook Pro
One of the real highlights this year has to be on the latest MacBook Pro models, and especially the M3 Pro models. Apple is expected to be increasing its base model memory offering on entry-level machines to 16GB on this year’s M4 Mac offerings, according to our recent reports, but it’s hard to deny the straight up $500 price drops we are tracking on what will remain a powerful and capable MacBook even after the new machines debut. The Best Buy Labor Day event is in full swing, and its My Best Plus and Total members can save as much as $700 on the (an additional $200 on the 16-inch configuration with 18GB of RAM – that’s a massive price drop and the best we have seen to date). Even with the $50 price of membership, you’re still looking at the lowest price ever.
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 8GB/512GB $1,299 (Reg. $1,599)
- 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB $1,699 (Reg. $1,999)
- 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro 18GB/512GB $1,499 (Reg. $1,999)
- 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro 18GB/1TB $2,099 (Reg. $2,499)
- 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro 18GB/512GB $1,999 (Reg. $2,499)
- 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro 36GB/512GB $2,399 (Reg. $2,899)
MacBook Air
The latest M3 MacBook Air is also getting in on the action. While much of the 13-inch deals we spotted during the back to school deals starting at $849 have come and gone, we are indeed once again tracking up to $250 off the 15-inch models, with the 16GB configurations being a real highlight for many here. The previous M2 model for those not overly concerned with the RAM situation is also now seeing a notable My Best Buy member offer, much like the MacBook Pros, with the base-model now starting at $749 shipped.
- 13-inch MacBook Air M2 8GB/256GB $799 (Reg. $999)
- 13-inch MacBook Air M3 16GB/512GB $1,299 (Reg. $1,499)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/256GB $1,049 (Reg. $1,299)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 8GB/512GB $1,249 (Reg. $1,499)
- 15-inch MacBook Air M3 16GB/512GB $1,449 (Reg. $1,699)
Update: Adorama is now offering the 15-inch 16GB/256GB model down at $1,299 shipped with code APINSIDER at checkout. Get even more details right here.
iPad deals
- Apple’s current-gen iPad 10 drops down to just $299 for Labor Day in all colorways
- Apple’s most affordable M4 iPad Pro returns to $899 low, or $849 for Best Buy members
- Apple’s 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro now $150 off, 11-inch 512GB at $1,099 Amazon low
- Grab an iPad 9th Gen for yourself or the kids down at the $199 Amazon low
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch 41mm soon to be discontinued, grab a Series 9 at $299 now ($129 off)
- Apple Watch Series 9 GPS + Cellular 45mm $379 (Reg. $529)
- Golden 45mm Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cell steel model now $299 ($450 off)
- Exclusive 35% off Burton Goods leather Apple Watch bands (Best prices ever)
AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro Max, and headphones
- Apple’s AirPods Max are now $150 off down at $399 via Amazon
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $190 (Reg. $249)
- Bose’s latest QuietComfort buds and headphones now up to $100 off from $199
- Sonos Ace noise cancelling headphones now live at the $399 Amazon low
Accessories – AirTag, chargers, and cables, more
We are tracking a series of notable Labor Day deals for those interested in the official Apple accessories as well. You’ll find new Amazon all-time lows waiting on official power adapters, woven USB-C cables, and the 15W MagSafe adapter alongside Apple’s MagSafe clear iPhone cases and more.
- Apple’s AirTags drop to $18.75 ea: Grab four for $75 or singles down at $25
- Amazon lows hit Apple’s official 60W woven USB-C cable at $15, 240W at $23
- Scoop up some official Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapters down at $14
- Amazon just dropped Apple’s official 15W MagSafe Charger down to $29 (Over 25% off)
- Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter $40 (Reg. $59)
- Apple Pencil (USB-C) $69 (Reg. $79)
HomeKit and Smart Home
From Eve’s HomeKit and Thread-enabled smart home gear to ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium and its HomeKit Secure Video camera solution, we are also tracking a host of gear to upgrade your home intelligence. Smart plugs, smart cameras, and smart video doorbells join thermostat solutions and even Eve’s sweet Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp. You can browse through this year’s selection of standout smart home gear below with even more expected to land later today in our curated hub at 9to5Toys alongside the Labor Day Apple deals.
- Eve HomeKit Labor Day sale from $32: Smart plug, weather stations, sensors, more
- Eve’s Siri-controlled HomeKit Flare orb lamp with Thread at $75 (25% off)
- ecobee smart home bundle $120 off at $370
- Video doorbell, Siri thermostat, and sensor pack
- ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium with display drops to $219, more from $169
- ecobee’s SmartCamera with HomeKit Secure Video now $80, video doorbell at $130
- Stock up with two Philips Hue 75W Smart LED Bulbs at just $8.50 each (45% off)
- TP-Link’s dual-outlet Smart Outdoor Plug at the $16 low
- TP-Link magnetic smart cam with no-cost motion detection now at just $25
Smartphone accessories, MagSafe chargers, more
- Anker’s brand new 14-port 160W USB-C Prime Docking Station just dropped to $225
- Belkin’s 2024 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand drops to $119 shipped
- Journey Labor Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, more from $18
- Satechi’s fantastic Space Gray 15W Qi2 car mount charger now at $45 low
- Spigen’s Apple-certified 3-in-1 MagSafe stand with 4th magnetic pad down at $100
- Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield portable SSD hits one of its best prices today at $150
- Rare deal knocks up to 40% off Nomad’s leather iPhone 15 cases
- Best price yet hits Anker’s first MFi 30W Zolo power bank at $29
- LISEN’s brand new collapsible 3-in-1 Qi2 15W MagSafe Charging Station at $40 ($60 off)
- This tiny 5-foot power strip with two USB-C ports, USB-A, and three outlets is just $9
- Make your iPad 10 feel like an Air/Pro with ESR’s magnetic keyboard case for $80
- Charge at home and on the go with Baseus’ 100W hybrid power strip at $54.50
- Don’t miss Baseus’ 7-in-1 USB-C Docking Station with 4K HDMI down at just $16 today
- Grab this 4K 27-inch Dell monitor at the $200 Amazon low ($100 off)
- Score Samsung’s 27-inch ViewFinity S9 5K Thunderbolt 4 monitor at over $800 off
- First deal drops the Rocketbook smart reusable sticky notes kit down to just $19
e-Bikes and EVs
Joining this year’s Labor Day Apple deals, Lectric, Rad Power, Aventon, Murf, Blix, and more are offering deep price drops on a range of e-bike and EV solutions this year. The highlights await below, and you’ll find even more in the 9to5Toys Green Deals hub right here as well.
- Lectric’s Xpedition e-bike with $405 in free gear at $1,475, more from $799
- Aventon’s Pace 500.3 e-bike at $1,599 with $738 in free gear (including extra battery)
- Rad Power’s Labor Day sale now live at up to $700 off
- Murf’s Labor Day sale takes $1,000 off its Fat Murf e-bike at new $1,995 low, more
- Vanpowers’ new GrandTeton all-terrain e-bikes up to $300 off from $1,699
- New Blix auto-shifting Vika X folding e-bike debuts with $1,699 launch deal
- Save up to $1,100 on three Velotric e-bikes starting from $1,249
- Blix Labor Day sale takes $500 off e-bikes with up to $187 in free gear from $1,399
Smart TVs
- Samsung offers up to $1,900 off its 120Hz The Frame smart TVs with deals from $550
- Hisense’s 144Hz Google Smart TV at $1,700 low ($500 off)
- Sony 2024 BRAVIA 8 OLED Google TVs with AirPlay 2 starting from $1,698 lows
- Save up to $2,002 on the new 2024 TCL mini-LED Google TVs, return lows start from $248
Sonos Home Theater/Audio gear, more
- Sonos home theater Labor Day sale: Arc AirPlay 2 Dolby Atmos soundbar $180 off, more
- Sonos Sub Mini subwooferback down at $343 Prime Day price (Reg. $429)
- New Sonos Roam 2 AirPlay Bluetooth speaker falls back to $143 Prime Day low
- Amazon deal knocks the Sonos Ray AirPlay 2 soundbar down to the $179 low ($100 off)
- Samsung’s new Music Frame smart speaker just hit the $298 Amazon low
Apparel and footwear Labor Day deals
- Ralph Lauren’s Labor Day Event takes an extra 30% off: Sweaters, t-shirts, lounge, more
- Amazon’s adidas Labor Day Sale offers up to 50% off
- Nordstrom’s Summer Sale takes up to 50% off Nike, Ray-Ban, more
- lululemon’s We Made Too Much section with best-selling hoodies, more from $9
- Backcountry’s Labor Day Sale takes up to 60% off Patagonia, The North Face, more
- Columbia’s Annual Summer Sale takes up to 50% off best-sellers
- Amazon offers Lacoste apparel, shoes, and accessories from $12 Prime shipped
- Macy’s takes an extra 25% off Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, Nautica, more
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Backpack Sale takes 25% off Nike, The North Face, Jordan, more
- Amazon’s Carhartt Flash Sale now live with 50% off best-selling t-shirts, pants, more!
- Amazon Levi’s Flash Sale takes up to 50% off denim from just $17 Prime shipped
Amazon Labor Day deals from $23
It’s not just about the Labor Day Apple deals, as Amazon’s in-house gear is seeing notable price drops just about across the board this year headlined by the new Echo Spot alongside smart home displays, Fire TV streaming sticks, and the rest of its smart Alexa speaker lineup.
- All-new Amazon Echo Spot $55 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Echo Pop $23 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Echo Dot $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Echo (4th Gen) $65 (Reg. $100)
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Echo Pop Kids $30 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 $60 (Reg. $90)
- Amazon Echo Show 8 $105 (Reg. $150)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 Kids $65 (Reg. $100)
- Introducing Amazon Echo Hub $145 (Reg. $180)
- Fire TV Stick Lite $20 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $25 (Reg. $40)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $30 (Reg. $50)
- All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $110 (Reg. $140)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $55 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $35 (Reg. $50)
All of the best Labor Day deals now live: Save on Apple, Samsung, e-bikes, PC gaming, more
Best Labor Day deals under $30: Apple, MagSafe chargers, smart home, and much more
Best Labor Day Snapdragon X Elite Copilot+ PC deals: Dell, ASUS, Samsung up to $350 off
Best Labor Day deals for your smartphone, smart home, office, and more from $5
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Comments