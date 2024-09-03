It’s been a while since Apple last updated the iPhone SE, and rumors suggest that a new version of this iPhone is coming next year with significant upgrades – including an OLED panel. If true, this also means that Apple will ditch its Japanese display suppliers, as they specialize in LCD panels.

Apple to complete transition from LCD to OLED on iPhone

The report comes from Nikkei Asia, which corroborates previous rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE getting an OLED panel just like the rest of the lineup. Currently, only the iPhone SE, considered an entry-level model for Apple, still has an LCD panel.

The LCD panels used by Apple in the iPhone SE are supplied by Japan Display (JDI) and Sharp. In the past, both companies accounted for as much as 70% of the supply of iPhone displays. However, as Apple moved from LCD to OLED, the company opted for South Korean and Chinese suppliers specializing in this technology.

Citing sources familiar with the matter, the report claims that Apple is already ordering OLED panels from BOE and LG for the next generation iPhone SE. This will represent not only the end of LCD on the iPhone, but also the end of the partnership between Apple and the Japanese display suppliers.

“Samsung Electronics of South Korea holds about half of the iPhone OLED display market, while LG Display has a share of about 30% and BOE around 20%. Neither JDI nor Sharp mass produces OLED displays for smartphones, and their supply of LCDs for iPhones is expected to end with the discontinuation of old SE models,” the report says.

With OLED panels, each pixel emits its own light, which results in more vivid colors and better contrast compared to LCDs.

Apple adopted OLED on the iPhone in 2017 with the iPhone X, and the technology remained exclusive to the most expensive models until 2019. In 2020, the entire iPhone 12 lineup was equipped with OLED displays. iPads are also switching from LCD to OLED, starting with the M4 iPad Pro this year.

More about the new iPhone SE

Rumors about the iPhone SE 4 suggest that the device will look a lot like an iPhone 14 in terms of design. This includes a 6.1-inch screen with a notch at the top and Face ID. Inside, the new iPhone SE will be powered by the A18 chip – the same as the iPhone 16 – to support Apple Intelligence features.

However, while Apple will announce the iPhone 16 next week, the iPhone SE 4 is not expected until the first half of 2025. The current iPhone SE costs $429, but you can buy it for less on Amazon.