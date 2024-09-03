Labor Day might be behind us now, but there are still some great deals live and even more that have popped up today. Firstly, we have one of the best prices yet on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models for folks not looking to upgrade to the Series 10 at full price. Then we move over to one beast of an iPad with the new 13-inch 2TB M4 Pro Wi-Fi + Cell with the nano glass at $385 off alongside a series of solid deals on accessories, including the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad, the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter, AirTags, and much more. Head below for a closer look in today’s 9to5toys Lunch Break.

Here’s one of the best prices ever on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models at $379 ($150 off)

Joining the ongoing Labor Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals at Amazon and Best Buy with $100 in savings, Walmart is taking things up a notch with even deeper deals on the 45m GPS + Cell models. You’ll find the Silver aluminum case model with the Winter Blue Sport Loop as well as the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Loop both marked down to $379 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $529 configurations seeing deep $150 price drops today. These particular options are both solid out on Amazon right now where very rarely ever go on sale for less than $429.

Apple 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell w/ nano glass now $385 off

While much of the wonderful Labor Day deals have come and gone now on Apple gear, you can still score a $100 price drop on the most affordable M4 iPad Pro and we are now tracking a deep deal on the high-end model. Amazon is offering the 13-inch 2TB M4 iPad Pro with the nano-texture glass upgrade and the cellular connectivity down at $2,214 shipped. This is a regularly $2,599 machine that is now seeing a deep $385 price drop to match the lowest price we have tracked yet. Today’s deal is on the Space Black model and delivers the largest cash discount we have tracked on any of the new M4 iPad Pro machines.

While the high-end M4 Pros certainly aren’t for everyone, if you did have your eye on what is quite possibly the best tablet ever released, you might as well save the $385. Today’s deal on the Wi-Fi + Cell model comes in at just $100 above the Wi-Fi only without the glass upgrade and the same price as the model without the cell action as well.

We have become big fans of Apple’s iPad nano-texture glass treatment – details on that can be found right here.

New low hits Belkin’s 2024 Qi2 15W 3-in-1 charging pad at $104 shipped (All colors)

While we are still tracking a notable Labor Day price drop on its latest upright 3-in-1 Qi2 magnetic stand at under $119, Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Belkin BoostCharge Pro Qi2 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Wireless Charging Pad at $103.99 shipped. This deal is live on both the black and white models to deliver a solid 20% in savings and the best we have tracked yet on the 2024 charging solutions. They carry a regular price tag at $130 – the black model is seeing its first notable deal and this is the second time we have seen the white drop below the MSRP.

Apple’s official 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter just dropped back to $40 (32% off)

Update: This deal is now live once again. Details below in original post.

We feature a ton of wall adapters and chargers for well under the price of the official Apple models, that’s for sure. But for some folks, it’s that all-white Cupertino design or nothing, and we have deal for you today too. Amazon is once offering the Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Compact Power Adapter down at $39.99 shipped. Buying this model directly from Apple will cost you $59 right now, and it still regularly fetches as much at Amazon. But it has now returned to the lowest price we have tracked all year there at 32% off.

Save $199 on latest Apple 24-inch iMac with deals now starting from $1,100

Update: Amazon has now brought back the additional $49 price drop on the base model M3 24-inch iMac is back for Labor Day starting from $1,099.99 shipped. Regularly $1,299, this is $199 off and $50 under the Prime Day price.

While you will find the entry-level models starting as low as $1,149 on Amazon right now, we have just spotted a new low on the elevated 10-core 512GB M3 iMac in various colors at $1,499.99 shipped. This is a regularly $1,699 configuration that has now dropped $199 to deliver new Amazon all-time lows. Again, you can score one of Apple’s latest all-in-one desktop machines for less if you don’t mind the 256GB variant (8-core or 10-core) – it too is up to $200 off right now – but today’s offer marks the first time we have tracked the higher-end and more future-proof machine down this low at Amazon.

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New GameBaby case brings Game Boy-style controls to iPhone 15 and 16 Pro Max [Pre-order deal]

Today we are getting a new Twelve South travel charger. The new ButterFly SE 2-in-1 Qi2 Travel Charger for iPhone and Apple Watch is the latest edition of the brand’s already available Butterfly 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe model that we know and love – it was just showcased in our first-ever 9to5Toys Travel Kit feature, but this time with 15W Qi2 charging action. Going up for pre-order today, it comes in three new colorways and lands with an even lower price tag.

