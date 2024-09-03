SwitchBot has officially launched its latest Matter-enabled smart home product, the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill). This new device aims to simplify home humidification by combining advanced technology with cold evaporation, offering a clean and efficient solution for enhancing indoor air quality. When paired with the SwitchBot Hub 2, it also supports Matter.

The SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier (Auto-refill) differs from normal humidifiers because it utilizes cold evaporation. This method mimics the natural humidity, where a fan circulates air over a water-soaked wick filter, releasing moisture without generating fine dust or residue. With a powerful output of up to 750mL/h and the ability to run continuously for up to 22.5 hours, this device is particularly useful for households with babies, individuals with respiratory concerns, and anyone looking to maintain a comfortable indoor environment.

A quiet operation

The SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier comes equipped with a sizable 4.5L water tank that is easy to refill, and its wick filter, which can last up to four years depending on water hardness, ensures long-term, hassle-free operation. A water level window allows users to monitor the tank without taking it out.

The SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier operates at a whisper-quiet level of less than 18 dB, making it ideal for use in bedrooms, baby rooms, and offices. It has a compact design with wheels, so it can easily be moved from room to room depending on your needs.

The SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier and Matter

The humidifier supports Matter as long as it’s paired with the SwitchBot Hub 2. This addition is a critical feature, in my opinion, as it means it is fully compatible with various smart home platforms, including HomeKit. With Matter support, users can easily control the humidifier from the Home app, Siri, and integrate it with other HomeKit accessories.

SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier integration with the S10 vacuum

Another standout feature of the SwitchBot Evaporative Humidifier is its ability to integrate with the SwitchBot Floor Cleaning Robot S10. This feature allows the S10 to automatically refill its water box and refill the humidifier using the same water source.

Wrap up

I’ll have a hands-on review of the humidifier in a few weeks, and I look forward to testing out its Matter and HomeKit integration. For now, you can purchase it directly from SwitchBot for $239.99, and it’ll be coming to the SwitchBot Amazon store in a few weeks