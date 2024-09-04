Just like Apple did in 2020, many other PC makers are also trying to switch from Intel processors to ARM chips in order to improve performance and energy efficiency. However, while this transition has been smooth on Apple’s side, things are complicated for Windows users. Those who have given ARM PCs a try have been complaining about incompatibility issues with popular games.

Windows users complain about popular games not working on ARM PCs

A recent report from The Wall Street Journal reveals that Windows PCs powered by Qualcomm ARM chips are incompatible with a lot of games currently available for the platform. The report says that the problem is “widespread” and affects titles such as League of Legends and Fortnite.

Analysts say that gamers account for around 15% of laptop users worldwide, moving “tens of billions of dollars in business each year.” While Macs are more popular in the productivity segment, Windows has always been known for being a more open platform for games. But the move from x86 to ARM might change that.

Similar to macOS, the ARM version of Windows also has a technology that translates x86 software to ARM, so that users can run apps and games that haven’t yet been updated to run natively on the new architecture. However, this technology not only runs apps with reduced performance, but has also been causing bugs and glitches.

Specialists claim that one of the causes of such bugs is the software built into the code to prevent cheating, which has become essential for online games. “Even if the game itself can be translated to run on Arm, the anti-cheating software may be incompatible,” the report says.

Qualcomm, which is behind the ARM chips powering the latest Windows PCs, says it’s working with game developers to ensure better compatibility, but embracing the small number of ARM PC users doesn’t seem to be a priority for most of them at the moment.

Apple now has an advantage for gamers

Earlier this year, Microsoft unveiled new Surface laptops with Qualcomm ARM chips that beat Apple’s base M3 chip in some benchmark tests. Even so, tests revealed that Windows performs significantly worse at emulating x86 software on the new architecture.

Although Macs are not popular among gamers, Apple has been trying to show that Apple Silicon chips are quite capable of running AAA titles. The company introduced a tool last year that helps developers port Windows games to macOS, and it has also been working with major studios to bring games like Resident Evil and Assassin’s Creed to iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

In July, Apple held a special media event to promote the gaming experience on its devices. It seems that Apple has finally found an advantage over its competitors in the gaming segment. Of course, only time will tell whether Apple will succeed in turning its devices into benchmarks when it comes to gaming.