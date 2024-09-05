Alongside a series of exciting new gear coming from IFA today, including the new Twelve South charger with Apple Find My and Belkin’s fabric-wrapped Qi2 15W MagSafe Duo, we are also tracking some solid deals. First up, we have a nice $70 drop on Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch M2 iPad Air joined by a massive $800 in savings on the 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro as part of Best Buy latest flash sale. From there, the latest Anker 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand dropped down to $75 today to sit next to solid offers on Siri and Thread-enabled smart home gear and, if you’re quick, the return of the $500 price drop on the M3 Pro MacBook Pro at $1,499. Check it all our below.

Apple’s most affordable new 13-inch M2 iPad Air drops down to $729 shipped today

Amazon is now offering the most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air down at $729 shipped. Regularly $799, this is a straight up $70 in savings and the lowest price we can find. This model is still up at full price via Best Buy where paid members can score $40 off and open-box units in excellent condition are selling for even more than today’s Amazon offer. While we did see some colorways drop to $700 for a brief time previously, today’s deal marks the return of all-time low pricing on the blue model – you’ll also find the gray variant down at $729 as well.

As we have said in the past, deals on Apple’s new M2 iPad Air have been harder to come by, or least not quite as deep, as the M4 iPad Pro. But it still lands as a far more affordable 2024 Apple tablet solution than the higher-end models nonetheless – the most affordable M4 iPad Pro starts at $899 shipped right now.

Here are some helpful resources and feature pieces to help you decide which is the best model for you:

Best Buy launches 48-hour flash sale with up to $800 off M2 iPad Pro models and more

Best Buy has now launched a fresh 48-hour flash sale loaded with deals on smart TVs, Apple gear, wearables, e-scooters, and more. One standout here for folks that aren’t interested in the pricey new models are the up to $800 in savings you’ll find on Apple’s previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models. While the lighter-capacity configs are much harder to come by these days, Best Buy has offered some big-time price drops on Apple’s still more than capable previous-gen pro tablets lately, and it is once again for today.

One model that caught our eye is the 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro that is now selling for $1,399 shipped. This is an originally $2,199 configuration that is now seeing a deep $800 price drop for everyone – no paid Best Buy membership required here. You’ll also find the 512GB 11-inch model down at $899 shipped, or $400 off the regular $1,299 going rate at Best Buy.

Screenshot

Anker’s 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand delivers some serious value at $75 (25% off)

Just after the debut of its new 3-in-1 fold-out travel charger at IFA 2024, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering a solid price drop on another one its Qi2 charging solutions. You can now score its 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand down at $74.99 shipped. This is a regularly $100 solution that debuted earlier this year and you can now score a straight 25% price drop by way of the on-page coupon. This is deal lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming within $3 of the all-time low we have only seen once before today.

The $75 price of entry today is exactly inexpensive, but, all things considered, it does put this model among the more affordable options with the 15W charging action and a 3-in-1, upright setup from a brand you can trust. The Nomad model we just featured and went hands-on with, for example, delivers the same charging prowess, albeit with a more premium build, that sells for $150.

The 2024 Anker 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand is very much what it sounds like. A charging stand ready to power your iPhone at the max 15W of juice resting a top a metal pole that extends from the base and splits off to left with a built-in Apple Watch charger. Along the bottom you’ll find a third Qi pad for juicing up AirPods, a second handset, or any other wireless charging earbuds.

Go quick! Apple’s 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM is $500 off once again at $1,499

Update: While the deal on the 14-inch model below is going in and out of stock, you will find the 16-inch variant with 18GB RAM available at $500 offright now via both Best Buy and Amazon.

After coming back for a brief time on Labor Day and quickly disappearing before the day was out, Amazon has now brought back one of our favorite MacBook deals of the year. While it has now jumped in to $1,699 at Best Buy, Amazon is now offering the 14-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro with 18GB of RAM down at $1,499.99 shipped. Regularly $1,999, this is a straight up $499 price drop and the lowest we can find.

Here’s an M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low (Reg. $1,299)

We have seen plenty of standout M3 MacBook Air deals over the last couple months, but one particular configuration stands out from the rest for folks looking to land the lowest possible price on a 16GB configuration. While Amazon is still offering the models with 8GB of RAM from $899, B&H is once again serving up the configuration with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we can find.

Amazon doesn’t even offer this particular configuration. The best price it has on a 16GB M3 MacBook Air is the $200 deal on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,299. This one was down at $1,249 during the back to school sale, but that’s still well above the $1,099 on tap today from B&H.

And as a quick refresher in case you missed it last time, this isn’t some kind of Frankenstein configuration B&H is offering here. It is indeed one you can get straight from Apple, just at the full $1,299. It is the base-model 13-inch MacBook Air with the upgraded 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU alongside the elevated 16GB of unified memory.

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Here’s one of the best prices ever on 45mm GPS + Cell Apple Watch Series 9 models at $379 ($150 off)

Joining the ongoing Labor Day Apple Watch Series 9 deals at Amazon and Best Buy with $100 in savings, Walmart is taking things up a notch with even deeper deals on the 45m GPS + Cell models. You’ll find the Silver aluminum case model with the Winter Blue Sport Loop as well as the Midnight aluminum case with Midnight Sport Loop both marked down to $379 shipped. You’re looking at regularly $529 configurations seeing deep $150 price drops today. These particular options are both solid out on Amazon right now where very rarely ever go on sale for less than $429.

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

New GameBaby case brings Game Boy-style controls to iPhone 15 and 16 Pro Max [Pre-order deal]

