Apple will hold a special event on Monday, and in addition to new iPhones, the company is also expected to introduce Apple Watch Series 10. Rumors suggest that the Series 10 models will have a new slimmer design with larger displays. But no, what some people are seeing in the latest beta of iOS 18.1 is not the new Apple Watch Series 10.

The X user known as Majin Bu shared on Thursday a screenshot of the initial Apple Watch setup process on an iPhone running iOS 18.1 beta. In the image, we can see that the watch face takes up almost the entire front of the watch, resulting in super thin bezels around it.

Unsurprisingly, this has led some people to believe that Apple has accidentally leaked the design of the Apple Watch Series 10. But here’s the bad news: it hasn’t.

9to5Mac has verified the internal files of the latest betas of iOS 18.0 and iOS 18.1, and there’s no evidence of any images of new Apple Watch models. In fact, what happened in the screenshot is just a bug when rendering the Apple Watch Series 9 assets. That’s because the image of the device and the watch face are rendered separately.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that the Apple Watch Series 10 won’t have a new design with thinner bezels around the screen. But what you’re seeing in the screenshot shared by Majin Bu isn’t a leak, it’s a bug.

According to the latest rumors, Apple will discontinue the 41mm version and replace it with the 45mm model as the entry-level option. A new 49mm model (the same size as the Apple Watch Ultra) will be introduced as the larger option. Apple has also reportedly been working on new health sensors and a faster chip for Apple Watch Series 10.

The Apple event will take place on Monday at 10 A.M. P.T. You can follow the full coverage of all the announcements here on 9to5Mac.

