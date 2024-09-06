We are quickly closing in on Apple’s Glowtime event, but that doesn’t mean the deals aren’t still at the ready. Folks not looking to score the new Ultra watch can grab one of the lowest prices on Apple Watch Ultra 2 with all band options now undercutting the Prime Day price at $110 off. That’s on top of the OG Apple Watch Ultra starting from $450, a $200 price drop on Apple’s gorgeous 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, and a deep $129 discount on the official Magic Keyboard for iPad 10. All of that joins deep deals on Qi2 15W MagSafe charging stands, power banks, and more down below in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 now undercutting Prime Day price down at $689 ($110 off all band options)

While we are just a few days out from the upcoming Apple Glowtime event on Monday, Amazon has stepped in today to undercut its Prime Day offer on the current-generation Apple Watch Ultra 2. You can now score the regularly $799 flagship Apple wearable down at $689 shipped and that deal spans just about every single band configuration out there today. This is $110 off the going rate, $10 under the July Prime Day and subsequent price drops, as well as being the lowest price we can find anywhere on a brand new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

While there have been fleeting offers on select, arguably less desirable band configurations, throughout 2024, today’s sale is easily among the best prices we have tracked on Apple Watch Ultra 2 with this extensive a band selection. For me it’s all about the Alpine Loop in Olive, but have at it – everything is marked down today. For comparison’s sake, all of these Ultra 2 configurations are still sitting at full price via Best Buy.

Land a renewed OG Apple Watch Ultra at up to $349 off the original price starting from $450

Apple’s gorgeous 1TB 13-inch M4 iPad Pro now starts at $1,749 or Space Black cell model at $200 off

We have seen some notable deals on the new M4 iPad Pro over the last couple of weeks with $100+ price drops on the most affordable offerings, but today we are featuring the return of $200 in savings on the 1TB 13-inch model with the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade. The regularly $2,099 configuration has now dropped down to $1,899 shipped with the sweet Space Black paint job to deliver the lowest price we can find and land as a match for the best we have seen since release in May – this model is still up at full price via Best Buy.

Just keep in mind, you have to really want the Wi-Fi + Cell upgrade to make this deal a worthwhile investment. The cellular 1TB model is essentially selling at the MSRP for the Wi-Fi only variant right now, and you can score that machine on sale at $1,749 shipped, or $150 off.

Upgrade your iPad 10 with a huge deal on Apple’s Magic Keyboard at $110 ($129 off)

Today Woot is offering a big-time 54% price drop on the Apple Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad 10th Generation down at $109.99 shipped. This is a regularly $239 official Apple keyboard case that is currently fetching as much from Amazon where it has never dropped below $169. And this isn’t some refurbished or open-box listing at Woot, it is brand new and ships with a full 1-year warranty from Apple.

If you recently picked up a new Apple iPad 10th gen with all the deals we have been featuring over the last couple months – it is currently down at $299 right now in fact, then adding the official Apple keyboard is a great to upgrade your setup. It’s clearly a pricey one considering it’s regularly just $60 less than the typical deal price on the iPad it connects to, but with today’s offer things are at least a bit more accessible for folks looking to breathe new life into their tablet.

Here’s an M3 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM back down at the $1,099 low (Reg. $1,299)

We have seen plenty of standout M3 MacBook Air deals over the last couple months, but one particular configuration stands out from the rest for folks looking to land the lowest possible price on a 16GB configuration. While Amazon is still offering the models with 8GB of RAM from $899, B&H is once again serving up the configuration with 256GB of storage and 16GB of RAM down at $1,099 shipped. That’s $200 off the regular $1,299 price tag and the lowest we can find.

Amazon doesn’t even offer this particular configuration. The best price it has on a 16GB M3 MacBook Air is the $200 deal on the 16GB/512GB model at $1,299. This one was down at $1,249 during the back to school sale, but that’s still well above the $1,099 on tap today from B&H.

And as a quick refresher in case you missed it last time, this isn’t some kind of Frankenstein configuration B&H is offering here. It is indeed one you can get straight from Apple, just at the full $1,299. It is the base-model 13-inch MacBook Air with the upgraded 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU alongside the elevated 16GB of unified memory.

Satechi’s new passport wallet with Apple Find My debuts today with wireless MagSafe charging

More of today’s best iPhone, iPad, and Mac accessories:

Anker’s 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand delivers some serious value at $75 (25% off)

Just after the debut of its new 3-in-1 fold-out travel charger at IFA 2024, the official Anker Amazon storefront is offering a solid price drop on another one its Qi2 charging solutions. You can now score its 15W Qi2 3-in-1 MagGo Charging Stand down at $74.99 shipped. This is a regularly $100 solution that debuted earlier this year and you can now score a straight 25% price drop by way of the on-page coupon. This is deal lands as the second-lowest price we have tracked, coming within $3 of the all-time low we have only seen once before today.

Best Buy launches 48-hour flash sale with up to $800 off M2 iPad Pro models and more

Best Buy has now launched a fresh 48-hour flash sale loaded with deals on smart TVs, Apple gear, wearables, e-scooters, and more. One standout here for folks that aren’t interested in the pricey new models are the up to $800 in savings you’ll find on Apple’s previous-generation M2 iPad Pro models. While the lighter-capacity configs are much harder to come by these days, Best Buy has offered some big-time price drops on Apple’s still more than capable previous-gen pro tablets lately, and it is once again for today.

One model that caught our eye is the 13-inch 2TB M2 iPad Pro that is now selling for $1,399 shipped. This is an originally $2,199 configuration that is now seeing a deep $800 price drop for everyone – no paid Best Buy membership required here. You’ll also find the 512GB 11-inch model down at $899 shipped, or $400 off the regular $1,299 going rate at Best Buy.

Update: This 4-pack deal is now matched at Amazon and you can also score singles for $24.99.

As part of its now live Labor Day sale, Best Buy is offering the 4-pack of Apple AirTags down at $74.99 shipped. Regularly $99, we are expecting a price match over at Amazon sometime today or over the weekend, but there’s no way to know for sure and the 4-pack is currently sitting at $80 there. While we did see this bundle drop down to $73 for Prime Day last month, we are only talking about a couple dollars more here – this is matching the lowest we have tracked all year otherwise at Amazon.

You can instead land a single AirTag for less, they are selling down at $24.99 via Best Buy from the usual $29 price tag – within $1 of the Prime Day low – and are sitting just below full price as of right now at just under $28 Prime shipped. But with the 4-pack deal above you’re looking at $18.74 per item tracker.

Check out UGREEN’s new 100W braided USB-C cable with onboard display at just $13

