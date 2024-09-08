 Skip to main content

Security Bite: Apple makes changes to its security releases page, including fun easter egg

Avatar for Arin Waichulis  | Sep 8 2024 - 7:21 am PT
apple security release page

In a recent web update, Apple made changes to its security releases page to better organize prior years’ security updates and Rapid Security Responses. The company also cleverly included a subtle nod to its Security Bounty Program.

One of the notable changes is the grouping of older updates by year, as highlighted by IT security professional and core contributor on the SOFA community project Henry Stamerjohann in a LinkedIn post. This means that users (IT admins, security researchers, etc) looking for specific security patches can now search within specific year ranges, such as 2020-2021 or 2022-2023. This is vastly easier to navigate than the lengthy list going back 5 years that existed before. The more streamline search process will make it easier to find relevant information.

Another update involves relocating the security releases page to a new, easier-to-remember URL. Previously located at HT201222, the page now has a new URL ending with 100100. Apple hasn’t used this URL before, and while it seems like a simple change to make it easier for users to find the page, it might just be an easter egg from its internal teams.

In binary, 100100 represents the number 36, which corresponds to the dollar sign ($) in ASCII code. This has led to speculation that Apple might be giving a subtle nod to its Security Bounty Program, which compensates researchers for identifying and reporting security vulnerabilities.

Avatar for Arin Waichulis Arin Waichulis

