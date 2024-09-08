9to5Mac Security Bite is exclusively brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Making Apple devices work-ready and enterprise-safe is all we do. Our unique integrated approach to management and security combines state-of-the-art Apple-specific security solutions for fully automated Hardening & Compliance, Next Generation EDR, AI-powered Zero Trust, and exclusive Privilege Management with the most powerful and modern Apple MDM on the market. The result is a totally automated Apple Unified Platform currently trusted by over 45,000 organizations to make millions of Apple devices work-ready with no effort and at an affordable cost. Request your EXTENDED TRIAL today and understand why Mosyle is everything you need to work with Apple.

In a recent web update, Apple made changes to its security releases page to better organize prior years’ security updates and Rapid Security Responses. The company also cleverly included a subtle nod to its Security Bounty Program.

One of the notable changes is the grouping of older updates by year, as highlighted by IT security professional and core contributor on the SOFA community project Henry Stamerjohann in a LinkedIn post. This means that users (IT admins, security researchers, etc) looking for specific security patches can now search within specific year ranges, such as 2020-2021 or 2022-2023. This is vastly easier to navigate than the lengthy list going back 5 years that existed before. The more streamline search process will make it easier to find relevant information.

Another update involves relocating the security releases page to a new, easier-to-remember URL. Previously located at HT201222, the page now has a new URL ending with 100100. Apple hasn’t used this URL before, and while it seems like a simple change to make it easier for users to find the page, it might just be an easter egg from its internal teams.

In binary, 100100 represents the number 36, which corresponds to the dollar sign ($) in ASCII code. This has led to speculation that Apple might be giving a subtle nod to its Security Bounty Program, which compensates researchers for identifying and reporting security vulnerabilities.

Happy Glowtime Eve!

More: iPhone 16 is coming: Here’s everything to expect at the Apple event