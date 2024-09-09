 Skip to main content

Here are the two new watch faces for Apple Watch Series 10

Sep 9 2024
Screenshot

The Apple Watch Series 10 features the biggest display ever for an Apple Watch, and there are new watch faces to take advantage. Apple says that the Apple Watch Series 10 will have two new faces: “Flux” and “Reflections.”

One other notable change on Apple Watch Series 10 is that the display offers a faster refresh rate. Previously, the Apple Watch’s always-on display refreshed once a minute. With the Apple Watch Series 10, however, the refresh rate will increase to once a second thanks to a more power efficient wide-angle OLED display.

Apple says that the Flux watch face offers a “bold graphic design that fills the screen with color second by second.”

Here’s a closer look at it:

Second, the Apple Watch Series 10 will also add a new “Reflections” watch face, again made possible by the faster refresh rate. “The Reflections watch face features a distinctive shimmering dial that reacts subtly to user movements, and is designed to complement the highly reflective quality of the new titanium cases,” Apple says.

Hermès Apple Watch Ultra

Finally, Apple also today debuted the first Hermès version of the Apple Watch Ultra. This watch will come with an exclusive Maritime watch face, that features graphic Cape Cod numerals. “The bezel displays seconds, and with a press of the Action button, a Regatta countdown timer makes keeping time on and off the boat a breeze,” Apple says.

